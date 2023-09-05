Coats Footwear To Reveal New Sustainable Innovations At Lineapelle

UXBRIDGE, England — September 5, 2023 — Coats Footwear will be exhibiting at Lineapelle in Milan this September as its team comes together to showcase a portfolio of innovative, sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques that has been significantly strengthened following the acquisition of Texon and Rhenoflex in 2022.

Now operating as one global team — and offering more than 450 different products — Coats Footwear will showcase new and existing technologies that can enhance the design, comfort, performance and eco credentials of footwear, luxury accessories, and apparel.

Innovations under the spotlight at Lineapelle will include a new ProWeave collaboration with a big brand name, plus:

Knox Plus Green: A brand new two-layer perforation resistant textile insole for the safety shoe market, Knox Plus Green contains up to 55-percent recycled fiber. Building on the success of Texon’s popular Enigma technology, the product is certified to EN ISO 22568:2021 part 4 nail type PL 4,5mm and nail type PS 3mm, CSA standard Z195-14 and ASTM standard F2413-18.

Ecostrobe: An insole technology made with 100-percent recycled content, Ecostrobe is created via a special fusion-bonding technique without water or chemicals — making it the enviro-conscious option for strobel applications.

Ecosole™ 60: A moisture resistant cellulose insole material that contains up to 75-percent recycled content, Ecosole 60 still meets Gore-Tex® specifications and is suitable for use in cement-lasted footwear.

T438 Cotton: A high quality, anti-bacterial material made from 100-percent cotton, T438 Cotton is used to make insoles for all types of footwear from ladies’ shoes to army boots to casual shoes that need to be washed.

T437: A natural fiber, elastomeric-bonded structural material, T437 meets the highest standards for shoemaking, is ideal for Goodyear welted and cement-lasted footwear and provides a high level of comfort.

Vogue: Certified by The Vegan Society, OEKO-TEX and FSC, this versatile alternative to leather is a washable cellulose solution that can be printed, laminated, coated, or screen-printed to suit specific requirements.

Rhenoprint™ Multizone: A next generation process for manufacturing lightweight shoe counters and other reinforcement solutions, Rhenoprint Multizone can be used to meet the most diverse customer specific designs — with zero waste.

Matthias Oberfichtner, sales director EMEA at Coats Footwear, said: “We are proud to come together as one global team to present our latest innovations at Lineapelle. All the products we are showcasing are designed to support the footwear industry deliver a more sustainable future. Made with recycled content, utilizing innovative fusion bonding techniques, and resulting in zero waste, our materials are the environmentally conscious solution for manufacturers that do not want to compromise on performance. With an unparalleled portfolio of materials that meet the standards that brands expect and pave the way for a significant reduction in emissions, we’re excited to get face-to-face with customers and show them what we’ve been working on.”

Visit Coats Footwear at Lineapelle from 19 to 21 September at FieraMilano Rho at C7-C9 & D8-D10.

Posted: September 5, 2023

Source: Coats Group Plc.