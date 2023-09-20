BOTE Adds New Waterproof Belt Pack To Highwater Collection

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — September 20, 2023 — BOTE, the pioneer in innovative water lifestyle products, today introduces the latest addition to its lineup of waterproof bags and packs – the Highwater Belt Pack. Fully waterproof and submersible, the new pack allows adventurers to keep gear and essentials dry and close at hand for quick and easy access.

Constructed from nylon seam-welded construction, this waterproof hip pack / sling features two TRU® Zip waterproof compartments for stashing phones, keys, and other accessories. Strategically placed MOLLE loops, D-Rings, and cam straps allow users to conveniently attach additional equipment to the pack’s exterior. Whether wearing it around the waist or slinging it across the back, the Highwater Belt Pack offers versatility to suit individual preference and adventure style.

Available today in four captivating color options – Black, Seafoam, Verge Camo, and Native Bombardier – the Highwater Belt Pack can be purchased online at boteboard.com, BOTE retail stores, and select specialty retail shops. MSRP: $99

This exciting addition to BOTE’s Highwater bag range complements the lineup of ultra-durable and waterproof packs, including the Backpack, Duffel, Tote, Slingpack, and the recently introduced Hitchhiker Sling.

BOTE Highwater Belt Pack Specs:

Product Dimensions: 10.5″ W x 6.5″ H x 9.75″ D

Main Compartment Dimensions: 10″ W x 6″ H x 3.5″ D

Front Pocket Dimensions: 6″ W x 5.5″ H

Weight: 0.8 LBS

Capacity: 3.6L

Construction: 100% Waterproof Nylon 2x TRUZIP® Zippers 2x YKK Interior Zippers & mesh pocket



Posted: September 20, 2023

Source: BOTE