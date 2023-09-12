Introducing Primaloft® Utility: Redefining Durability And Performance In Synthetic Insulation

LATHAM, N.Y. — September 12, 2023 — PrimaLoft Inc., a global supplier in advanced material technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, PrimaLoft® Utility. Representing a groundbreaking design approach, PrimaLoft Utility sets new benchmarks in durability within the realm of synthetic insulation, while also providing unparalleled ease of use and care.

PrimaLoft Utility is engineered to redefine the standards of durability and performance for synthetic insulation. Designed to excel in even the harshest conditions, it offers an elevated level of quality that stands the test of time. The innovation’s outstanding resilience is attributed to its enhanced structural integrity, ensuring exceptional abrasion and compression resistance. This enables remarkable longevity, a crucial component to sustainable design.

PrimaLoft Utility opens the door to a myriad of fabric options, enabling a diverse range of end uses — from highly breathable garments to those built to withstand the most rugged usage. Another standout feature of is its remarkable resistance to high-temperature laundering. The technology maintains its peak performance even after numerous wash cycles, making it a dependable choice for those seeking high-performance insulation that’s also easy to maintain.

“PrimaLoft Utility represents a game-changing advancement in synthetic insulation technology. Its enhanced durability, easy care attributes, and versatility empower users to explore new realms of functionality and usefulness.” said Tara Mauer-Mackay, senior vice president of product strategy at PrimaLoft. “It also enables garments that can last a lifetime, a critical aspect of sustainability that is often underdiscussed.

The key attributes of PrimaLoft Utility include:

Maintains Thermal Values: PrimaLoft Utility’s unique structure retains its original warmth levels, even after experiencing harsh wearing conditions, ensuring long-lasting comfort and performance.

Resilient & Compression Resistant: The material bounces back effortlessly after repeated motion and extended compression, upholding its insulating properties even through rigorous wear.

Abrasion Resistant: PrimaLoft Utility’s exceptional abrasion resistance minimizes fiber migration, allowing it to be paired with a wide range of fabrics, while maintaining its integrity over time.

Easy Laundering: With the ability to be washed and dried at high temperatures, PrimaLoft Utility takes the hassle out of caring for high-performance garments.

Design Freedom: PrimaLoft Utility’s durability and compatibility with a variety of fabrics and quilting styles provide designers with the creative freedom to craft unique pieces for diverse applications, from workwear and kid’s wear to outdoor and lifestyle apparel.

Easy on the Earth: PrimaLoft Utility not only offers exceptional performance, but also boasts recycled content, efficient manufacturing processes, and a long-lasting lifespan – contributing to sustainable practices.

PrimaLoft Utility is set to transform the landscape of synthetic insulation, offering a new era of performance, durability, and creative possibilities. The first adopters of the new technology are LL Bean and Grizzlyskin. PrimaLoft® Utility Insulation can be found today in LL Bean’s Men’s Bean’s Utility Vest and Men’s Bean’s Utility Hoodie, and in the Winter Hardshell Jacket from the German workwear brand Grizzlyskin starting October with more brand adoptions coming soon.

Posted: September 12, 2023

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.