Team Behind Darn Tough Vermont® Debuts New Sock Brand

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — August 15, 2023 — Today, the innovation and executive teams behind Darn Tough Vermont are disrupting the sock industry with the launch of Wide Open – The Wide Width Sock. Debuting in October 2023, Wide Open will boast quality socks with style, durability, and stretch to fit wide feet, ankles, and calves.

Launching in six heights: no show, quarter, mini crew, micro crew, crew, and boot, Wide Open socks will feature unique colors and designs with sizes to fit a range from Women’s 4.5 to Men’s 14.5. Every pair will be backed by Darn Tough’s Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee — great for consumers and great for the planet. Pricing will be in line with Darn Tough’s current MSRPs.

The new brand’s commitment is more than an initiative, it’s the sole purpose of the business. In a society that caters to straight and narrow sizes, Wide Open embraces that bodies come in all shapes and sizes and believes socks should too. “Sock patterns and standards don’t exist for wide legs and feet, so we’re creating them,” said Ric Cabot, President and CEO. For the past two years, the Wide Open innovation team dug into research and development to engineer a wide width sock for everyday use. The result? The best fitting sock for anyone who needs more room for their foot, ankle, or calf.

The sock’s fit is just the beginning—the ease of putting on, the variety of styles, and the durability over time, puts Wide Open socks in a class of their own. The brand is not only challenging size conventions, but pushing people away from a disposable mindset. “When you buy a Wide Open sock, you’ll get your favorite pair of socks with a guarantee to last,” shared Olivia Littell, Innovation and Design Lead.

The feedback from product testers is game changing. Consumers who have never had socks that fit before are experiencing the emotional and physical comfort that comes with a great pair of socks.

Wide Open socks will be available online starting October 1 at www.wideopensocks.com and at brick-and-mortar locations in July 2024.

Posted August 15, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont