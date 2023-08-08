SGS Gains IOAS Accreditation To Extend Textile Exchange Product Certification Services To India

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — August 7, 2023 — SGS, a testing, inspection and certification company, has been accredited by the International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) to extend its Textile Exchange product certification services to India.

The scope of the certification scheme, which SGS has delivered across Spain since 2021, includes Content Claim Standard (CCS) and Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) for textile, leather, plastic, paper and metal product categories.

The scope also includes the Organic Content Standard (OCS); Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and RAF (covering Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS) and Responsible Alpaca Standard (RAS)).

SGS will provide the full spectrum of Textile Exchange certification services to manufacturers, traders, recyclers and brands through its teams strategically located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Tirupur.

Shailesh Sharma, Director, Connectivity & Products, Softlines at SGS said: “We are delighted to have gained IOAS approval to expand our global textile and footwear certification services to give us maximum local presence across India. We are now even better placed to provide organizations across the region with the tools and expertise to achieve their sustainable sourcing goals and demonstrate the accurate recycled and organic content of their products.”

Textile Exchange is a global non-profit organization that works closely with all sectors of the textile supply chain. It identifies and shares best practices regarding farming, materials, processing, traceability, and product end-of-life to create positive impacts on water, soil, air, animals and the human population created around the world by the textile industry.

IOAS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the integrity of ecolabel claims in the field of organic and sustainable agriculture, environmental management, social justice and fair trade. IOAS works internationally to assess the competence of organizations providing certification to ‘sustainability’ standards.

