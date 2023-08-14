Nikwax Promotes Brian Davidson To Global CEO

SEATTLE — August 14, 2023 — Nikwax, the international supplier of technical cleaners and waterproofing products for outdoor gear and apparel, has promoted Brian Davidson to CEO of its global business. Davidson will maintain his position as president of Nikwax North America, while also leading Nikwax globally.

“Brian has achieved significant growth in the North American market over the last 8 years and has been heavily involved with strategic projects for the Nikwax international business over the last year,” said Adam Arnold, CEO of GearForm, parent company of Nikwax. “His ability to create a friendly and ambitious team made the decision to advance him to Nikwax CEO very easy. I look forward to seeing the global team’s response to Brian’s unique ability to boost confidence and inspire others to improve. Brian will be pivotal in shaping the future direction of the business, utilizing the diverse knowledge and skills he has built up over his comprehensive career.”

Spending many years in the bicycle and fitness industries, Davidson started as Director of Sales for Nikwax NA in 2015 before his appointment to President in 2017. Over the course of the past 8 years, under Davidson’s leadership, Nikwax has seen record sales each year. He was instrumental in driving projects that positively impacted the overall business, including Direct.Dry, Nikwax’s industrial applied PFAS-free DWR application for brands; Sports Refresh, a new high-powered cleaner and deodorizer for activewear launching Fall 2023; updating labeling for the entire product line; and launching a new North American consumer-facing website.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress and success we have experienced in North America,” said Davidson. “We have a talented and focused team, and with this new role, an opportunity to unify the global team to continue to build on our 46 years of industry leadership.”

Posted: August 14, 2023

Source: Nikwax North America, Inc.