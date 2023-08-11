Cone Denim Is The First Denim Mill In North America To Join CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August 10, 2023 — Cone Denim® has become the first denim mill in North America to join the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network, a network comprised of yarn and textile producers committed to streamlining and increasing CIRCULOSE® production across the supply chain.

“Our partnership in the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network underscores Cone Denim’s commitment to drive change toward a sustainable fashion future,” said Caitlyn Holt, Cone Denim Director of Product and Innovation. “We’re committed to making the textile value chain circular by increasing the percentage of recycled content in the denim fabrics we design, develop, and bring to market.”

Renewcell, a pioneering leader in textile recycling innovation, announced the launch of the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network last month. The network is comprised of yarn and textile producers committed to advancing the use of CIRCULOSE® in apparel production.

CIRCULOSE® is a next-generation raw material derived from the recovery of cellulose found in worn-out clothing and transformed into a dissolving pulp made from 100% recycled textiles. The pulp serves as the foundation for various types of regenerated fibers, including viscose, lyocell, modal, acetate, and other man-made cellulosic fibers.

Joining the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network is among several initiatives Cone Denim is undertaking as part of the leading role the 132-year-old mill is playing toward the adoption of circularity in the industry.

Since 2022, Cone Denim has been actively participating as one of the U.S. trial partners for Accelerating Circularity, a nonprofit that catalyzes new circular supply chains and business models to turn spent textiles into mainstream raw materials. Through this program, Cone Denim has incorporated recycled and circular fibers into products at scale. This includes offering denim brands RCS-certified, post-industrial waste (PIW) recycled cotton from its mills in China and Mexico.

Cone Denim is focused on a sustainable future. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than $13 million in new equipment installation and advanced processes that lessen the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations. Cone Denim has a roadmap with established targets across water conservation, energy and greenhouse gas reduction (including validated Science Based Targets), waste reduction, and sustainable product development to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Cone Denim