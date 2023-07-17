Silver Jeans Co. Names Suzanne Silverstein New CEO

NEW YORK CITY — July 17, 2023 — Western Glove Works, parent company to Silver Jeans Co.™ and JAG® Jeans, a Canada-based brands known for producing quality denim, announces its brought on a new powerhouse CEO, Suzanne Silverstein.

Silverstein will serve as CEO of both Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans and will take the reins from former CEO and founder, Michael Silver, on July 10. Silver will join the newly formed advisory board of directors for the company.

“I am thrilled to join the Silver Jeans and JAG team,” Silverstein said. “There is an incredible brand story, a seasoned and talented team, and most important to me, there is a passion for perfection with product. It’s a winning combination and I am very excited about the future of the brands.”

Silverstein joins the company with an impressive list of accolades and former positions, including her most recent role as group president of NYC Alliance. She served as president for the JS Group as well, overseeing brands such as Halston, ML Monique Lhuillier, and Amur. Additionally, she was president of both the 7 For All Mankind denim brand and Parker New York. Silverstein also has a strong retail background, with 13 years at Saks Incorporated, including 7 years at Saks Fifth Avenue leaving as the VP DMM overseeing Contemporary Sportswear, including premium denim.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Suzanne Silverstein to our ‘family of friends’ as the new CEO of Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans,” Silver said. “She brings an enormous wealth of experience and success in her career that I am certain will enhance the brands in their growth and prosperity for the future.”

Silverstein is an apparel leader who brings a strong strategic approach to business. She is focused on ensuring that the sales, marketing and product teams work closely to deliver a product roadmap that is driven by the demand of the core customer and brings a deep understanding of the denim business from her tenure at 7 For All Mankind. As CEO, Silverstein will lead all aspects of Western Glove Works’ operations, directing growth strategies, driving profitability, and overseeing sales, product innovation, marketing, finance and supply chain.

Posted: July 17, 2023

Source: Silver Jeans Co.