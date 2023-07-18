EUROJERSEY – Footprint Report 2022: The Culture Of Sustainability

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — July 17, 2023 — The Footprint Report 2022 recounts EUROJERSEY’s commitment to sustainability: a well-established asset that represents the company’s DNA.

Sensitive® Fabrics, in fact, are among the most popular fabrics chosen by the leading brands in the sports, clothing, underwear and swimwear sectors, not only for their high aesthetic and functional characteristics, but also by virtue of the production processes with which they are made, aimed at mitigating environmental impacts.

A lot of ground has been covered by EUROJERSEY since it initiated a new culture of sustainability in 2007 with the introduction of the SensitivEcoSystem® program, a holistic vision with which it has sought to concretely reorganize every aspect of corporate life and the entire supply chain in relation to ESG issues.

First and foremost, thanks to the LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) methodologies used since 2009, PEF (Product Environmental Footprint) and OEF (Organisation Environmental Footprint) since 2014, EUROJERSEY can not only monitor and communicate the environmental impact of its processes in a thorough and transparent manner, but also identify opportunities and internal areas for improvement.

Referring to the 17 goals (SDG-Sustainable Development Goals) set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Company has identified three of them as most relevant to its activities: Goal 8 – the social and economic footprint of the program to foster lasting, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all; Goal 12 – responsible production models; Goal 13 – the environmental footprint to combat climate change.

Even if, in fact, these 3 areas can be considered in direct or indirect correlation with all the other SDGs in the 2030 Agenda.

An important new feature of 2022 is EUROJERSEY’s Code of Ethics, the principles of which are set out in the Company’s Charter of Values: Integrity (compliance with laws and regulations, anti-corruption), Loyalty (respect for the individual), Ethics (honesty, transparency, protection of Privacy, Information and Intellectual Property), Social and Environmental Responsibility (safety and environment, administrative management).

Posted: July 18, 2023

Source: EUROJERSEY