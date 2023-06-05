YKK Achieves 100% Renewable Energy Purchasing At 31 Sites Worldwide

TOKYO — June 5, 2023 — YKK Corporation announces that the number of YKK locations that have switched 100% of their electricity consumption to renewable energy in fiscal year 2022 has increased by 20 locations from FY2021 to FY2022, reaching 31 locations globally.

Under the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, a set of sustainability goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, YKK is working to achieve the 10 SDGs relating to the five themes of Climate Change, Material Resources, Water Resources, Chemical Management, and Respect People. Regarding the theme of Climate Change, YKK is making efforts to reduce GHG emissions both within the company and in its supply chain in accordance with the SBTi-certified 1.5°C target, aiming for a 50% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2, as well as a 30% reduction in Scope 3 by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline year).

As part of its measures to reduce GHG emissions, YKK is increasing the use of electricity from renewable energy, and as of FY2022, 31 of its locations worldwide have completed the changeover to 100% of their electricity being purchased from renewable energy sources. The company has been installing solar power facilities at each of its locations as part of its efforts to increase the use of electricity derived from renewable energy at the company, including the introduction of solar power facilities following the PPA model* at the Min Hang and Lin Gang Plants of Shanghai YKK Zipper Co., Ltd.

The status of efforts in FY2022 toward achieving the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, including greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, will be disclosed in the YKK Integrated Report, “This is YKK 2023” (scheduled to be published in August 2023).

YKK will continue to work with local communities and customers to reduce GHG emissions and accelerate efforts to realize a sustainable society.

*Power Purchase Agreement: A model in which a power producer installs solar power facilities on the property of a business at the power producer’s expense and supplies the generated electricity to the business. This model makes it possible to install solar power facilities while reducing the upfront investment for the business.

■ 100% of electricity purchased at all YKK manufacturing bases in China will be generated from renewable energy sources in 2022

YKK Zipper (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai YKK Zipper Co., Ltd. Receive National Green Factory Certificates in 2020 and 2022, Respectively

The YKK Group works with local communities and customers to reduce GHG emissions. In China, all manufacturing sites have achieved 100% renewable energy for purchased electricity. In addition, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recognizes manufacturing companies that demonstrate excellence in environmentally friendly activity such as energy conservation through its “Green Factory” certification system. YKK Zipper (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai YKK Zipper Co., Ltd. received the highest level of National Green Factory certification in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

■ State of Progress Toward the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050

YKK Corporation’s sustainability goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. YKK is working on five themes—Climate Change, Material Resources, Water Resources, Chemical Management, Respect People—and ten SDG goals related to each of these, and each year reports on its state of progress in the YKK Integrated Report, “This is YKK.” https://www.ykk.com/english/corporate/csr/eco/report/index.html

■ Sustainability and the YKK Philosophy of the Cycle of Goodness

YKK is constantly pursuing the creation and realization of a sustainable society through our business. At the core of all our corporate activities is the philosophy of YKK founder Tadao Yoshida, the “Cycle of Goodness.” The idea that “no one prospers without rendering benefit to others” clearly expresses the YKK Group’s corporate spirit of continuing to prosper together with society, customers, related industries, and employees, and is highly compatible with sustainability.

Tadao Yoshida repeatedly shared the essence of this corporate spirit with employees in a variety of ways. His words “business is like building a bridge,” which are connected to the “Cycle of Goodness,” can be understood in terms of the SDGs, as he believed that unless we benefit society as a whole, we will not be able to prosper ourselves. The words “manufacturing like clear spring water” and trash can be a great resource if it is utilized with ingenuity” are linked to environmental consideration, and the words “the strength of a forest is better than a big tree” are linked to respect for human rights and individuality. The circumstances and background today differ significantly from the time when our founding president spoke these words, but a philosophy that is highly compatible with sustainability has nevertheless been at the core of YKK’s management since those early days. It continues to be inherited at the company even today, more than 80 years later.

https://www.ykk.com/english/shared/pdf/corporate/csr/eco/report/This_is_YKK_part03.pdf

Posted: June 5, 2023

Source: YKK Corporation (Tokyo)