Lion Brand Yarn Co. Acquires Premium Hand Knitting Yarn Company Quince & Co. 

LYNDHURST, N.J. — June 20, 2023 — Lion Brand Yarn, a fifth-generation, family-owned leading global marketer and distributor of knitting and craft yarn celebrating its 145th anniversary, is excited to announce it has acquired Quince & Co., a Maine-based premium hand knitting yarn company.

Quince & Co products are distributed at fine independent yarn shops throughout the country, and online at quinceandco.com and twigandhorn.com, making the acquisition a natural addition to Lion Brand.

Since its establishment in 2010, Quince & Co. has focused on creating yarns to delight and inspire knitters, with products beloved for their responsibly farmed natural, renewable, fibers. Many of the company’s products are produced in the United States.

The Quince & Co. portfolio consists of a variety of premium yarns, and an extensive assortment of knitting patterns for garments and fashion accessories, under several brands including Stone Wool and Twig & Horn.

“We are excited with how this acquisition brings together two respected quality, family-owned yarn craft companies.” said Lion Brand Chairman David Blumenthal. “We have a great appreciation for the Quince & Co. brand, for their quality products and for the impressive inspiration they provide to their dedicated customers and consumers, all which mirror how we go to market at Lion Brand. We are also confident that acquiring the Quince & Co. portfolio further strengthens Lion Brand’s Purpose of creating a colorful, connected, comforting, and caring world!’

“This acquisition is a good strategic complement to our business,” said Lion Brand President and CEO Adam Blumenthal. “Quince and Co. products play a key role in the overall portfolio of local yarn shops across the country and the brand has a very engaged connection with a loyal set of consumers. We are excited with the opportunity to grow their user engagement while preserving and further building on the values and traditions of this brand!”

“We are thrilled to join Lion Brand and its 145-year history of delivering outstanding innovative products to its customers all over the world,” said Quince & Co. CEO Michelle Kohanzo. “Lion Brand has a deep understanding of our industry, and we are confident that our customers and consumers will benefit greatly from their long-standing respected category leadership and innovation.”

Posted: June 20, 2023

Source: Lion Brand Yarn Company