ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Terrot

CHEMNITZ, Germany — June 1, 2023 — ITMA 2023 will take place from June 8 – 14 at the Fiera Milano Rho in Milan and is the leading global sourcing exhibition dedicated to the latest technologies and solutions for the textile and apparel industry.

For us this current 2023 has brought far more challenges than we ever expected. We had a particularly rough start into the new year and had to deal with a magnitude of problems as consequences of the economic and subsequently textile market slow- down, natural catastrophes, political uncertainties as well as own deficiencies, including excessively late payments, various major project postponements, crashes of main pro- duction machine in our plant, to name only a few that altogether put a serious threat to the existence of our company.

Nevertheless, we have not at any time considered surrender an option and with the great support of our incredible clients, suppliers, staff and brave agents we have mana- ged to maintain our spirits high and worked hard to return to ITMA.

We are very thankful that the efforts of all our partners and employees have brought us here and we are very happy to exhibit our blockbusters and innovations in Milan and be able to meet the many business associates and dear friends at this year’s fair.

Despite all obstacles we have continued with our latest developments that were meant to premiere here and with the many projects that are supposed to make our company more efficient, modernize it and prepare for the needs of the future. New developments in the single and double jersey sector, consisting of highly efficient premium machines with outstanding performance, maintenance and operating cost KPIs as well as general improvements to our existing equipment have been realized during the last months. We are looking forward to exploring new developments in areas of robotics, environmental technologies and textile software as well as embracing limitless oppor- tunities lying ahead of us.

Together with our partner SMARTEX we welcome you in hall 4 booth E104.

At ITMA we will display one of our blockbuster machines a highly flexible and produc- tive I3P 196 “8-lock“, interlock and fine rib machine with open width frame that has been much demanded above all in Turkey in the past years. After having become the standard for interlock with many of our reputable clients it is about to become also a success story in many other markets around the world.

The I3P 196 creates “8-lock“, interlock and modified structures like punto di roma, mila- no rib, piqué rodier and also racer mesh with maximum efficiency. Equipped with up to 4 needle tracks in cylinder cam and 2 needle tracks in dial cam the I3P 196 promises maximum flexibility and a wide range of pattern options.

This year we will be teaming up in our booth with our partner Smartex Europe, who provide among others a state-of-the-art AI driven error detection system that premieres in the double jersey space. The Smartex CORE system build-in on our exhibition machine gives the customer the power of latest hardware and software technology to control their fabric production, inspecting every inch of fabric using artificial intelligence algorithms, which are constantly being upgraded. Smartex’s patented hardware set is comprised of an AI-powered graphic processing server, high resolution cameras with machine learning capabilities, and enhanced lighting for optimal greige fabric inspection controlled by an intuitive industrial-grade touchscreen interface.

Smartex’s software provides the customer with 24/7 access to real-time production information including automated roll maps, business intelligence data, and performance analysis from anywhere, using their preferred device (computer, tablet, smartphone).

“Digital Transformation & Circularity” are central themes at ITMA. As an innovative solution provider, terrot focusses strongly on digitalization and sustainability.

Digitalization

Connection to MES and ERP systems via standardized interfaces (OPCUA)

Usage of AI equipment such as Smartex system Thus complete digital mapping of the machine and fabric quality, as well as control of the machine via ERP, MES system  Reduction of downtimes and prevention of faulty knitted fabrics

DEVELOPMENT OF MACHINES

Development of flexible machine with a wide variety of upgrade kits (mesh, spacer)

Reduction of operating costs by using the same needles in dial and cylinder

Long lifetime of Terrot machines due to excellent service life and continuous de- velopment also on existing machines

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Use of state-of-the-art motors to reduce carbon footprint

High-system and efficient knitting machines for state-of-the-art productivity and reduced energy use

In Summary

Above all the greatest sustainability factor of Terrot machines is based on their outstan- ding longevity over decades, including top second-hand values. Our customers can be supplied with spare parts in the long term. They can also upgrade existing machines at any time (new controller, new knitting cam, new knitting heads) to flexibly fulfill new demands.

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: Terrot GmbH