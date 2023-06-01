Fine Cotton Factory’s Eco-Friendly Apparel Textiles Embraced By North American Manufacturers

ETOBICOKE, ON — June 1, 2023 — As consumers and fashion brands become more conscious of their impact on the environment, Fine Cotton Factory, a textile manufacturer specializing in eco-friendly knits for the North American market has seen an increase in business from North American apparel makers looking for organic cotton fabrics.

“We are seeing more and more demand for organic cotton in our business, particularly from younger consumers,” said Ron Brownstein, general manager of the custom division at Toronto-based Canada Sportswear, who is sourcing cotton, poly-cotton and organic cotton from Fine Cotton Factory. “We look to Fine Cotton Factory to fulfill our needs because their quality is always good, their pricing is very competitive, they are reliable, and they are local. Our customers depend on us for fast delivery; we don’t have time to wait months for fabric to arrive from overseas.”

The only vertically integrated textiles manufacturing business in Ontario that includes both a finishing facility and dye house, Fine Cotton Factory is fully GOTS certified in all the post-harvest processing stages of organic cotton, including spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing, and manufacturing. Additionally, the company is also one of an elite few that have been certified in GRS, the stringent Global Recycled Standard for tracking and verifying the content of recycled materials in apparel fabrics.

“Fine Cotton has leveled up in the sustainability conversation to provide traceability in every step of the process,” said Biren Patel, president and co-founder of Fine Cotton Factory. “Greenwashing is not sustainable for any company, and through our full GRS Certification, we are able to sell dyed and undyed fabrics and finished sewn products. All of our products are dyed and finished in our own state-of-the-art facility with low-impact dyes, in low-liquor machines, and high-efficiency consumption units.”

He added that because his production is Toronto-based, shorter delivery distances also reduce its carbon footprint.

Salmaan Andani, managing director of Jerico—a Toronto-based specialist in Canadian made socially conscious apparel—said Fine Cotton Factory has been integral in maintaining the domestic fashion industry in Canada. The company is purchasing both organic and conventional cotton from Fine Cotton Factory, in addition to jersey, pique and recycled polyester fleece.

“Our customers have a greater appreciation for environmentally friendly products and when you manufacture something in North America, you are getting the environmental oversight that is often glossed over in developing countries. As one of the largest domestic knitting facilities Fine Cotton does an exceptional job of maintaining quality standards,” Andani said. “We are able to have knitting done here, dyeing, cutting and sewing and the tight integration gives us faster turnaround times and better quality, and that’s what allows us to compete in the production of custom collections.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Fine Cotton Factory serves leading apparel brands and manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. The company introduces major fashion collections twice each year, and all are displayed for buyers inside its 5,000-foot-showroom incorporating a sample room, design studio and future lab adjacent to the factory. For more information, visit www.finecottonfactory.com.

Posted: June 1, 2023

Source: Fine Cotton Factory