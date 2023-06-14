CORDURA® And Partner Mills Offer One-Stop-Shop At Summer OR 2023 Show

KENNESAW, GA — June 14, 2023 — CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics will showcase latest CORDURA re/cor™ RN66, CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric Solution Dyed Nylon 6,6 (SDN), and CORDURA® NYCO Fabric, woven and knit, all under one roof with mill partners Atextile, Dong Jin, Ekoten, LeeJo and Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd. at the Summer Outdoor Retailer 2023 Show. Join the CORDURA® team in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 19-21, booth 30063-SO for a one-stop shopping experience of over 750 certified CORDURA® fabrics on display. Ask the team about the CORDURA® Fabric Finder where you can efficiently navigate, explore and order samples.

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric Solution Dyed Nylon 6,6 (SDN) provides unparalleled lot-to-lot color consistency plus long-lasting color durability and Stewardship benefits; now available in Navy Blue for a total of 8 colorways.

CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 The brand’s latest fabric made from 100 percent post-industrial nylon 6,6 fiber material that is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified. In terms of quantifiable benefits versus Virgin Nylon 6,6, the production of CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 uses less water, energy and creates fewer greenhouse gases.*

CORDURA® NYCO Fabric – Comfort of cotton with enhanced durability Originally designed as a rugged, lightweight comfort solution for military combat uniforms, durable CORDURA® NYCO Fabric is engineered with an intimate blend of INVISTA T420 nylon 6,6 staple fiber and cotton delivering enhanced abrasion and tear resistance. Additionally, the latest stretch versions of CORDURA® NYCO Fabric will be available for sampling.

Also on display will be: the new Adventure Travel Pack from CamelBak® made from ultra-tough, 100% CORDURA re/cor™Recycled Nylon 6,6, (RN66) high-tenacity nylon fabric and 100% CORDURA re/cor™ Recycled Nylon 6 (RN6) liner material; the award-winning Dovetail Ready Set Cargo pant; the exciting Dior by Mystery Ranch Summer 2023 Men’s Collection Galligator Backpack featuring CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 fabric technology; and the latest Timberland and Timberland Pro apparel featuring multiple CORDURA® Advanced Fabric technologies. Additionally, CORDURA® will share an exclusive preview of the CORDURA® NYCO Fabric x Nishat Fire lsland 1960-70’s inspired collection that focuses on active lifestyle, resort, street, and workwear silhouettes for men and women. The capsule collection features light yet strong ‘performance natural’ constructions including INVISTA nylon 6,6 staple fiber blends with hemp, Tencel®, and organic cotton.

More about the partner mills at the Summer OR 2023 Show CORDURA® booth:

Atextile

Having worked together for the last 5 years focusing on a wide array of applications including Workwear, Outerwear, Motorcycle, and most recently Footwear; Atextile and CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics continue to push durable boundaries in the following showcase applications at Summer OR 2023:

CORDURA® Naturalle Fabric featuring Event® membrane technology for enhanced Water Vapor Permeability

CORDURA® Naturalle Fabric – both in 4-way stretch 40 and 70d with basis weights ranging from 100g-300 gsm suitable for sport, outdoor and workwear, plus 2/3-layer breathable fabrics

New CORDURA® Naturalle Fabric heavy weight, stretch fluorescent/black constructions along with polyester Jacquard woven fabrics for footwear (300, 600, 900d options).

CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 available in 500D and 1000D constructions.

Iris Tan, Export Sale manager at Atextile commented: “We are honored to have been a CORDURA® brand partner mill since 2018, and are excited to continue to expand our innovative offerings in both the Workwear and Outdoor Apparel markets. Our CORDURA® fabrics have been engineered to pass both Oeko-tex Grade 1 and GRS certificates (for CORDURA re/cor™) beginning in 2023. Additionally, over 90% of Atextile CORDURA® fabrics meet PFAS free requirements. It will be a special year to attend Summer OR Show 2023 in the same space as the CORDURA® team and with fellow mills, for the first time.”

Dong Jin

Dong Jin has been a long-standing partner with INVISTA and has created numerous cutting-edge woven developments for Outdoor, Bags/Packs, Sports, Military/Tactical, and Workwear Dong Jin was also the first early adoptor of CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 and has more than 30 fabric constructions to choose from in the collection. Additionally, the specialist manufacturing company offers CORDURA re/cor™ RN6 liners that can be combined with CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 base fabrics.

Dong Jin’s innovative line of CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics for Summer OR 2023 Show include:

New CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 developments, including 420D DOBBY, 500D Ripstop, and 210D HD constructions, plus Stretch 500D CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 for reinforcements and stretch paneling.

CORDURA Truelock™ Fabric -500D and 1000D Solution-Dyed Black CORDURA Truelock™ Fabric for Workwear applications.

CORDURA® Classic – 500D CORDURA® 3X3M RIP4 WAY Stretch fabric for Workwear and 420D CORDURA re/cor™ RN6 DOUBLE DIAMOND (5 X 10 construction) fabric for Outdoor Backpack end-use.

Fred Min, Senior Manager at Dong Jin said: “Dong Jin is widely used in both virgin CORDURA® Classic Fabric and CORDURA® Lite Fabric, plus the latest CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 innovations. We successfully supply goods to international Workwear, Outdoor, and Military applications. Recent adoptions of CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 include leading brands such as BACH, CamelBak®, and Mystery Ranch.”

Ekoten

Among Ekoten’s fabrics targeting both Activewear and Technical markets are CORDURA® NYCO Knit, CORDURA® Naturalle Knit, and CORDURA Combat Wool™ Knit. Within each collection is a wide array of constructions that differ by fiber composition and performance characteristics. For example, CORDURA® NYCO Knit offers lightweight, softened strength and abrasion resistance, while CORDURA® Naturalle Knit brings stretch and comfort, tear resistance, and enhanced abrasion resistance.

The latest CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics innovations that Ekoten will be highlighting at Summer OR23 include:

CORDURA re/cor™ RN6 jersey knit

Premium performance bottom weight fabrics or athleisure and active sports

4-way stretch and shape recovery ultra-fine gauge knit series for yoga, outdoor and cycling

Exclusive designs, compact fabric structures with special jacquard knitting technology

Buket DegirmencI, Ekoten Athletic Product Sales Manager commented: “I am incredibly proud of our responsible development vision. Our vast array of CORDURA® Advanced Fabric knit constructions are the product of our latest R&D studies. The qualities that you generally see as weaving in the market have been transformed into a new product group in the field of knitting. We’ve created an innovative line using CORDURA® Naturalle Knit technology for use in circular jacquard applications, along with recycled, sustainable approaches for performance t-shirt and legging programs. For Sportswear, we aim to provide our customers with a responsible range of exclusive performance-wear/new generation fabrics. We have a wide collection made with specialty yarns, and INVISTA is one of our important partner fiber suppliers.”

LeeJo

A premier global fabric supplier, LEEJO Textile specializes in fabrics encompassing products in the field of Outdoor, Bags/Packs, Sports, Tactical, Workwear and Motorcycle.

Latest CORDURA®Advanced Fabrics innovations to be highlighted by LeeJo at Summer OR 2023 Show include:

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric

CORDURA re/cor™ RN66

CORDURA® HOLLOFIL® AIR

CORDURA® Fabric technologies with Bio-based PU coating

JH Choi, General managerat LeeJo said “It’s a great honor to have been such a long-standing preferred mill partner with CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics. Together with INVISTA, we have been able to bring durable, innovation solutions to leading brands such as Timberland, Timbuk2, Filson, and Vans to name just a few.”

Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd. (SFML)

Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd. and CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics will display the award-winning ‘Ready Set Cargo’ pant from Dovetail Workwear, a partnership that is a testament to innovation through collaboration and has resulted in building durable relationships and a product designed to withstand the test of time.

Latest CORDURA® Advanced Fabric innovations to be highlighted by Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd. at Summer OR 2023 Show include:

CORDURA® NYCO Fabric capsule collection

Latest innovations in Work Wear, Casual Wear, Tactical Wear and Outdoor

An all-inclusive line of CORDURA® NYCO Fabric that transcends the lines between multiple segments and underscores today’s cross-over lifestyle trend

Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd. Senior Merchandiser Alishba Shabbir explained: “Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited and CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics are long-standing partners with a focus on innovation, quality, durability, versatility, and sustainability. Our synergy has yielded remarkable textile solutions that leveraged the latest in CORDURA® NYCO Fabric technology and SFML’s specialized product development proficiency. We look forward to our continued partnership, enabling us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity, adding value, and delivering excellence to our customers.”

Originally designed as a rugged, lightweight comfort solution for military combat uniforms, durable CORDURA® NYCO Fabric is engineered with an intimate blend of INVISTA T420 nylon 6,6 staple fiber and cotton delivering enhanced abrasion and tear resistance, ‘No Melt No Drip** performance and 3-5x slower flame spread*** versus equivalent weight polyester/cotton. CORDURA® NYCO Fabric Extreme based on INVISTA T420HT high tenacity fiber technology has a mission to create a new generation of durable, yet even lighter weight fabrics.

CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric is engineered with high-tenacity nylon 6,6 multi-filament fiber that locks in the color at the molten polymer extrusion level to create deep, durable color throughout the entire fiber structure. CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric has excellent color fastness, UV-fade and abrasion resistance, extended UV strength stability, and long-lasting color vibrancy. Color consistency is crucial when pairing fabric with other materials such as webbing and trims to create products for Outdoor, Workwear, and Military/Tactical applications. Additionally, compared to conventional level acid piece dyeing, the process used to make CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric uses less water, energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases****.

The new recycled nylon 6,6 (RN66) collection is ‘durable, responsible and innovated to last.’ CORDURA re/cor™ RN66 fabric is made from 100 percent post-industrial fiber material that is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified and can be produced in a full range of colors and constructions.

*Comparing greenhouse gas emissions, consumption rates of energy and water for production of virgin N66 fiber as quantified in a 2018 LCA to that for production of RN66 pellet and fiber.

**No Melt, No Drip Performance based on ASTM 6413.

***Flame Spread rate as measured according to ISO 6941.

****2013 LCA study based on the average comparison of conventional level acid Piece Dyeing to SDN at 3 independent/3rd party dyeing and finishing mills.

Posted: June 14, 2023

Source: INVISTA