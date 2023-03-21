The Makers Of Sheertex Rip-Resist Tights, Launch Watertex The First Swimsuit That Towel Wipes Dry

MONTREAL — March 21, 2023 — After Sheertex successfully launched on Kickstarter in 2017, Sheertex is proud to announce expansion into swimwear, a new category for the hosiery brand called Watertex.

With over 1.9M units of product sold, Sheertex is best known for their first technology, the patent-pending Sheertex® Rip-Resist knit, made from one of the world’s strongest polymers and was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2018.

The future of swim technology is here.

Watertex is expertly designed to offer the smoothest transition from water to land in swimwear. Third lab tests against 3 competitors confirmed that Watertex dried in half the time, and retained 60% less water after initial submersion. The days of soaking through your sundress, damp jean shorts, and soggy bags are behind us!

The first hero product is available now – a black one-piece with a sleek silhouette. With hydrophobic properties inherently woven into the patent-pending knit, Watertex is faster drying and more hydrophobic than other swimwear on the market.

