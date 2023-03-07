Nike Announces Senior Leadership Shifts To Drive Continued Future Growth

BEAVERTON, Ore. — March 7, 2023 — NIKE, Inc. announced senior leadership changes today in support of its Consumer Direct Acceleration (CDA). CDA is a digitally empowered phase of NIKE’s strategy to unlock long-term growth and profitability, first announced in 2020.

Amy Montagne, currently VP/GM, APLA will transition to lead the Women’s business as VP/GM Women’s. Cathy Sparks, currently VP, Nike Direct, EMEA, will transition to lead the APLA geography as VP/GM, APLA. Whitney Malkiel, currently VP/GM Women’s, has decided to leave Nike.

“These changes will further build on our strengths and underscore our commitment to accelerate our women’s business, invest in our geographies, and further grow our top talent. We remain committed to transforming Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future and unlock the next phase of growth through CDA,” said Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer and Marketplace.

“Whitney played a significant role in leading our women’s business over the last three years and in her more than 20 years at Nike. We thank her for her contributions and leadership to the company,” said O’Neill.

These changes are effective as of March 13.

Biographical information on leaders:

Amy Montagne is an 18-year NIKE leader, most recently leading the Asia-Pacific Latin America geography. Previously she has held the roles of VP of Global Men’s, VP/GM, Global Categories. VP/GM, Global Women’s and VP/GM, Global Merchandising. She has also held positions of increasing responsibility in North America, Running, Women’s Training and Sportswear. Prior to joining NIKE, Montagne held roles in allocation, planning and merchandising at Gap Inc., Mervyn’s and Walmart.

Cathy Sparks is a 25-year NIKE leader, most recently leading as VP, Nike Direct, EMEA where she has led the execution of CDA with the growth of digital and Direct within an integrated Nike Sport Marketplace. Previously she has held the roles of VP/GM Global Nike Direct Stores, VP Nike Direct Retail Concepts, VP NA Nike Stores, GM Emerging Markets DTC and GM Korea DTC. Cathy started at NikeTown Portland as a store athlete, and has held positions of increasing responsibility across four geographies and global resulting in deep experience in marketplace transformation and consumer-led growth through brand, product and experiences.

Posted: March 7, 2023

Source: NIKE, Inc.