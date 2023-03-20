Jeanologia Reduces Water Consumption From 100 To 1 Liter In Garment Finishing Thanks To Its Technologie

VALENCIA, Spain — March 20, 2023 — Jeanologia, the Spanish company world leaders in the developing eco-efficient technologies, reduces water consumption from 100 to 1 liter from the fabric to the finished garment thanks to its technologies.

For World Water Day, celebrated on March 22, Jeanologia reminds us that the textile industry is one of the most water-consuming, most wastewater-producing and one of the most polluting. For this reason, the company is highlighting the need to convert production centers into eco-efficient plants that promote sustainability and circular economy.

Jeanologia’s Marketing Director, Carmen Silla, pointed out that water is a scarce and limited resource. In her opinion, “we are facing a water crisis and as an industry we have the responsibility to produce using the least resources and eliminate waste”. Likewise, she warned that “whoever does not take sustainability into account will be out of the market”.

“Sustainability is not a question of marketing, it is an obligation for everyone,” Silla stressed, pointing out that water is a key point in the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and in the future regulatory framework of the textile industry.

She also indicated that technology is a great ally in achieving some of the SDGs and is capable of aligning the combination of profit, people and the planet.

On the road to MissionZero

Jeanologia is currently spearheading the greatest challenge facing the textile industry: to achieve total dehydration and detoxification in the world of denim. It has announced that with the integration of its technologies it is possible to reduce water consumption in the finishing of garments from 100 liters to just 1.

For the fabric, the company’s G2 Dynamic and Anubis technologies reduce water consumption by up to 95%, chemical consumption by 100%, energy consumption by 80% and carbon footprint by up to 40% compared to conventional methods.

For the jean finishing, the revolutionary G2 Ozone air-washing machine achieves vintage looks and stone-wash effects without the use of water, chemicals or pumice. In addition, its eFlow technology uses nanobubbles to transport chemicals to the garment instead of using water, thus making zero discharge possible and minimal water usage. With the combination of both technologies, Jeanologia eliminates 80% water and 70% chemicals from the process.

The key to reducing water consumption to just 1 liter includes H2Zero, a small water treatment system that connects to each washing machine, thus achieving a closed circuit.

Finally, Jeanologia’s marketing director pointed out the need to constantly measure the environmental impact in the textile industry with the EIM software. A standard within the industry that sets the roadmap towards lower water consumption and more sustainable processes, promoting continuous improvement in garment finishing.

Our aspiration is to join forces with all industry players to Transform Blue Jeans into the most sustainable garment in the history of humanity, and a symbol of the new earth rebels: the rebels who love and protect the planet,” said Silla.

New record in its ecological income statement in 2022

Jeanologia closed 2022 with an increase in its ecological result account, which measures in cubic meters the contaminated water that is no longer discharged into rivers and seas thanks to its technology and services.

In 2022 alone, it saved more than 19,375,000 m3 of water, enough to provide water for a year for cities such as Managua, Oslo and Marrakech.

In addition, it eliminated more than 90 million kg of CO2, the same C02 captured during a year by a 107,000 acre forest.

Jeanologia: más de 25 años trabajando para el mundo

Since 1994 their mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient industry, marking a new era through sustainability, digitalization and automation.

The company is leading the transformation of the industry with its disruptive technologies: laser, G2 ozone, e-Flow, SmartBoxes, Colorbox and H2 Zero, capable of increasing productivity, reducing costs, water and energy consumption, and eliminating harmful emissions and discharges, guaranteeing zero pollution.

Posted: March 20, 2023

Source: Jeanologia