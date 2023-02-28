Tory Burch Turns To Modern Meadow Bio-Alloy™ For Ella Bio Tote  

NUTLEY, N.J. — February 28, 2023 — Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company revolutionizing consumer goods, today announced its Bio-Alloy™ proprietary protein-based technology is coming to the Tory Burch runway as the American fashion brand debuts its first-ever plant-based leather alternative tote, the Ella Bio, an evolution of the iconic Ella tote.

The Tory Burch partnership is the latest for Modern Meadow, which is working to scale the availability of plant-based textiles for the fashion industry through partnerships with renowned suppliers and luxury brands.

“Consumer demand for products that are good for the planet is ever accelerating,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. “Since 2008, the Ella tote has been one of Tory Burch’s most iconic, well-loved handbag styles. Modern Meadow is proud to be a part of its next evolution as a high-performing and bio-based tote consumers can feel confident in.”

The Ella Bio features an outer shell crafted in BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™, a USDA-certified bio-based material powered by Modern Meadow’s proprietary Bio Alloy plant protein, derived from non-GMO soy grown in North America and designed for Tory Burch to deliver a material that is lightweight, durable and made from a high proportion of renewable materials.

“The Ella Bio meets our design, quality, and durability expectations and is made with an innovative new material, BioFabbrica Bio-Tex, which feels and looks like leather but is made from 64-percent USDA-certified bio-based content,” said Jennifer Gootman, global head of sustainability & ESG strategy at Tory Burch. “It is a great example of a growing movement towards ‘next-gen’ materials that take inspiration from nature but are engineered to have a lower environmental impact.”

Modern Meadow’s Bio-Alloy is a proprietary technology application platform that brings a special set of mechanical and thermal properties to materials for a range of applications. Modern Meadow’s technologies drop into existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in textiles, beauty and other industries, a rarity in the biotechnology space.

Posted February 28, 2023

Source: Modern Meadow