New Training Courses For k.innovation CREATE DESIGN

OBERTSHAUSEN — February 7, 2023 — STOLL and KM.ON are kicking off spring 2023 with two new training courses for the design software k.innovation CREATE DESIGN. The first training course in the online course series will take place March 13 and 14, 2023, followed by a second one May 3 and 4, 2023. The target group is designers with basic know-how on flat-knit structures and stitch formations and yarns.

The participants will learn how they can significantly shorten the design-to-market workflow with k.innovation CREATE DESIGN. Besides familiarizing themselves with the basic functions of the design software for developing virtual flat-knitted products. They will, create various knitted structures — in line with the learning-by-doing approach — and learn how to work with digital yarns. They will also export the virtual knitted fabric for further use in external 3D clothing programs. There is a new feature here: the possibility of bundled export. If several design patterns or shape pieces are exported at once, the time required to prepare the data for use in external 3D software can be minimized. Also new is an extension to optimize the exported file sizes. With the function “compression/color reduction”, the colors and size of the exported files are reduced without affecting their image or color quality. The smaller file sizes speed up the work in external 3D software.

Training instructor Goran Sidjimovski is looking forward to numerous registrations for the courses, under academy@kmon.net.

KM.ON and STOLL successfully presented its software solution for the flat knitwear sector at the MUNICH FABRIC START trade fair at the end of January. Sophie Neff, sales manager at the KARL MAYER GROUP’s software start-up, held numerous technical discussions in Munich. She said that the visitors were particularly interested in the possibilities for scanning their own yarns, for communicating with suppliers through one product family, and for reducing techpacks by working in just one software. In addition, the guests were enthusiastic about how “fully fashion” knitted garments can be displayed three-dimensionally.

Posted February 7, 2023

Source: Karl Mayer