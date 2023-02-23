Delta Galil Appoints Mark Stocker As President Of Branded Division

TEL AVIV, Israel — February 22, 2023 — Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (the “Company”), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate apparel, leisurewear, activewear and denim products for men, women and children, today announced that it has appointed Mark Stocker as President, Delta Galil Branded Division, effective January 30, 2023. Stocker is a highly accomplished merchandising and product strategy executive whose previous experience includes leading the strategic vision for the apparel division of Macy’s. He will be based in New York and will report directly to Delta Galil CEO Isaac Dabah.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Delta Galil leadership team,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “I am confident he will make significant contributions to drive further growth for our branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses in the US. His deep understanding of the product lifecycle, from brand development to customer engagement, will be integral to our continued success.”

In his new role, Stocker will be responsible for leading design, merchandising and sales for Delta Galil’s US branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses, including the adidas, Calvin Klein Kids, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Wolford brands, along with Delta Galil’s own P.J. Salvage brand.

“Delta Galil is globally renowned as an innovative leader in apparel manufacturing and marketing and I’m thrilled to be joining the company’s leadership team at this exciting moment,” said Stocker. “The US business encompasses some of the most beloved and respected consumer brands in the market today and I see great opportunities to help further accelerate the growth of the company’s branded division here in the States.”

Stocker spent the bulk of his career at Macy’s in a series of roles of increasing responsibility, beginning in planning and then transitioning into product-centric roles and ultimately leading the strategic vision for the apparel division for the digital channel and stores. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Saadia Group, where he developed and led the brand repositioning for the Lord & Taylor and New York & Company brands.

Posted: February 23, 2023

Source: Delta Galil Industries, Ltd.