Levi’s® Celebrates 150 Years Of The Iconic Levi’s® 501® Fit

SAN FRANCISCO — January 23, 2023 — Today, the Levi’s® brand kicked off a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of its most iconic design: the Levi’s® 501® jean. Throughout the year, the Levi’s® brand will celebrate with those who made the garment what it is today and those who will drive its future success: consumers, employees and communities around the world.

“We’re extremely honored and proud to celebrate such an incredible milestone of an industry icon,” said Michelle Gass, president at Levi Strauss & Co. “Levi’s® 501® jeans are not just a staple in closets everywhere, but a garment woven into the very history of apparel and design. It’s a product that has withstood the test of time and today continues to make the Levi’s® brand stronger than ever before with the Levi’s® 501® family growing nearly 30% compared to the year prior. You simply can’t tell the story of Levi’s®, or of fashion, without telling the story of Levi’s® 501® jeans.”

What began as a patent for copper rivets on work pants granted on May 20, 1873, has become the most iconic and influential piece of clothing ever created over the last 150 years. A canvas for rule-breaking, do-what-you-want style, the 501® family has broken the boundaries of time and culture, showing up in closets across generations. And as today’s denim era centers around looser and more relaxed fits across men’s and women’s, the Levi’s® 501® family continues to be a fan favorite everywhere.

“Since its invention in 1873, the Levi’s® 501® jean has taken on a life of its own, becoming a beloved global icon of culture and enduring style,” said Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “The 501® fit has transcended from pure utilitarian workwear to an everyday uniform adopted by fans in every corner of the cultural landscape, across multiple generations. With such a monumental anniversary for the brand, we’ve leaned into our history, while threading through innovation and modern design, to bring a unique and exciting range of Levi’s® products to consumers around the world.”

The Levi’s® brand will celebrate across all channels, both in person and through its app and website, to bring exciting and memorable experiences to fans everywhere, including:

Product freshness and innovation: As the category leader in denim with a history of innovation and design, the Levi’s® brand has the privilege to drive the future of the denim industry. The Levi’s® 501® fit has evolved and adapted over time — for 150 years — and it is that adaptability that has allowed the 501® family to continue to thrive. To celebrate the 150th anniversary, the Levi’s® brand will be introducing new innovations to the 501® family, from limited-edition product drops like the reimagined 1873 “XX Waist Overalls” (the Levi’s® brand’s first blue jeans) to mainline product newness with the Men’s 501® ‘54 and the Women’s 501® ‘81. These products will be released throughout the year, and you can find more about these styles on Levi.com.

Remaining at the heart of culture: Throughout the last decade, the brand has made a concerted effort to put itself back at the center of culture, deepening brand affiliation with today’s consumers. For the 150th anniversary of the Levi’s® 501® fit, this strategy will continue to be ever more paramount. With its deep ties to the music industry, the brand will show up in a meaningful way at key music events through a partnership with Rolling Loud. The brand is partnering with celebrities and influencers like Barbie Ferreira and Emma Chamberlain to further its reach with consumers. Lastly, the brand will be hosting unique in-person celebrations for the 501® family’s actual birthday on May 20. More details will be announced soon.

Big perks for Red Tab loyalty members: Three years ago, the Levi’s® brand launched its Red Tab loyalty program, giving fans early access to limited-edition products, special events, tailor shop services and personalized promotions, to name a few. This year, members will get early access to some of the best new 501® products as well as opportunities to win exclusive prizes like a chance to attend special VIP events celebrating the 150th anniversary. More details on the events will be shared in the coming months.

To join the excitement, visit Levi.com or a store near you. And to stay informed on the latest news and products from the Levi’s® brand, be sure to become a Red Tab Loyalty member.

Posted: January 24, 2023

Source: Levi Strauss & Co.