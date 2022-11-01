William “Bill” Wagner Appointed To Avery Dennison Board Of Directors

MENTOR, Ohio — October 31, 2022 — Avery Dennison Corp. today announced that its board of directors has appointed William “Bill” Wagner a director, effective October 27, 2022.

Wagner, 55, is the retired president and CEO of GoTo Group, a global SaaS company and pioneer in remote work technology and IoT, with $1.3 billion in fiscal 2021 revenues.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Bill to our board,” said Patrick Siewert, lead independent director and chair of the Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, Avery Dennison. “He is an accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth.”

“Bill brings deep expertise through his leadership and experience with emerging digital technologies,” added Mitch Butier, chairman of the Board and CEO, Avery Dennison. “His knowledge will be invaluable to Avery Dennison, particularly as we continue to grow our Intelligent Labels platform.”

Wagner joined GoTo Group, formerly known as LogMeIn, Inc., as chief operating officer in 2013 from Vocus, Inc. where he was executive vice president and chief operating officer. As part of his three decades in the technology industry, he previously served in positions at Fiberlink Communications Corporation and AT&T Corp.

Wagner has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a BA from Lafayette College.

Posted: November 1, 2022

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation