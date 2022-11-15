The LYCRA Co. And HeiQ Introduce New Lycra® naturalFX™ Technology That Offers Durable Comfort Stretch And Fit For 100% Cotton Knitwear

WILMINGTON, Del. — November 15, 2022 — The LYCRA Co., a global developer of innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the launch of LYCRA® naturalFX™ technology, a proprietary textile finishing process for 100-percent cotton knit garments designed for mass market applications. Developed in collaboration with HeiQ, a supplier of performance finish technologies, this application is the latest example of both companies’ ongoing efforts to bring more innovative and sustainable textile technologies to consumers worldwide.

LYCRA naturalFX technology, powered by HeiQ, enhances cotton knitwear, addressing critical consumer pain points, and improving the consumer’s overall wearing experience. This technology provides durable comfort stretch, fit, and soft hand-feel to 100-percent cotton knitwear compared to conventional finishes.

Even after repeated washing and wearing, LYCRA naturalFX technology helps knitwear retain its shape, which helps extend the garment’s lifespan and potentially reduce its environmental impact.

“LYCRA naturalFX technology enhances the stretch and recovery properties of cotton knit fabrics and does so in a durable way with outstandingly soft hand,” said Nicolas Banyols, chief commercial officer at The LYCRA Co. “This breakthrough innovation not only improves the performance of everyday 100-percent cotton knitwear but is easy for mills to implement as it requires no investment in new equipment. We value HeiQ’s technical expertise and are excited to collaborate on the commercialization of this technology.”

All knits that use LYCRA naturalFX technology can be submitted to The LYCRA Co.’s labs for quality control testing to ensure all consumer benefits are delivered, including comfort stretch, breathability, and durable fit. New logos will feature both the LYCRA and HeiQ brands and will be supported by customizable co-branded POS materials featuring the tagline, “In Sync with Nature’s Rhythm,” which are also available to brands and retailers.

While The LYCRA Co. is leading the commercialization of this technology, HeiQ will collaborate and support the introduction through their brand network as well as manufacturing and selling the finishing directly to textile mills, leveraging their established global technical services to deliver optimized performance.

“Combining The LYCRA Company’s expertise in stretch fibers with HeiQ’s renowned innovation in textile chemical finishing has resulted in a truly unique, added-value technology that offers enhanced performance to cotton knitwear,” added Mike Mordente, head of the business unit textiles at HeiQ. “I am confident that LYCRA naturalFX technology will open up a new generation of enhanced stretch and recovery garments with comfort and durability.”

Source: The LYCRA Co.