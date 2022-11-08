Namuk Bolsters U.S. Presence With Hire Of Sebastian Reinhard As Chief Marketing Officer

ZURICH — November 7, 2022 — Time for big adventures: namuk, the Switzerland-based premium sustainable outdoor clothing brand for kids is pleased to welcome Sebastian Reinhard to the team as chief marketing officer. In his new role, Reinhard will be an integral part of the management team, setting the strategic guidelines for marketing communications and being responsible for the development and implementation of all namuk’s marketing activities at a national and international level.

namuk has shown rapid development since its founding in 2016, and was able to double the revenue year after year. Parents and children appreciate the high quality, durability, product innovations and uncompromisingly ecological attitude of the brand with the owl. Last year, further important steps were taken with the launch of the Re-Use platform and the expansion of the product range in the bike and hiking segment — together with the global brands Giro and Lowa. Reinhard’s task will now be to transfer this success to the new markets in Germany and the United States.

In the last seven years, as marketing director EMEA of The North Face, the 43-year-old German was previously instrumental in the transformation of the brand and helped to establish it in the top league of premium outdoor brands. His career now includes more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales, 14 of which were with Nike, where he most recently served as brand director for the Sportswear division.

“Sebastian is an outstanding marketer whose deep understanding of consumer behavior and innovative approach to connecting with consumers will help take namuk to the next level,” commented Franz Bittmann, founder and CEO of namuk, on the new addition to the team. “I am very pleased to welcome him to our team and am confident that he will increase awareness and demand and drive our unique positioning further.”

“I’ve been impressed with the brand for years,” Reinhard said, explaining his connection to his new employer. “I want to provide my two children with carefree, adventure-filled time outdoors — and that’s exactly what namuk’s clothes do. The combination of an uncompromising ecological approach, innovation and an understanding of the young wearers’ needs is unique to me. I am very proud to support Franz and the namuk team to continue this incredible journey.”

Posted November 8, 2022