Hohenstein Partners With AI Startup, Sizekick

BÖNNIGHEIM / MUNICH, Germany — November 19, 2022 — Hohenstein, the global market leader in apparel sizing and fit development, has invested in AI technology startup, Sizekick. The collaboration will enable accurate decisions on apparel size, improving online shopping experiences, reducing returns and preventing the associated CO2 emissions.

Hohenstein’s 1.3 million Euro investment in the 2022 startup will drive growth in the Sizekick team and enable the 2023 launch of its smartphone app for online shoppers. The technology will enable online shoppers to find the right clothing size in a few seconds via smartphone.

“The strategic partnership with Hohenstein enables us, as a new AI solution, to meet the high demands of the market right at the start and to take on the role of technology leader. Our artificial intelligence is already learning thanks to the comprehensive Hohenstein database of 3D body scans. This is an extremely big advantage for our AI,” highlights Jake Lydon, CTO at Sizekick.

Hohenstein CEO, Dr. Stefan Mecheels adds, “Sizekick enables brands and retailers to help their online apparel customers make informed sizing decisions. This is an important step for the entire fashion industry in making online retail more sustainable.”

Posted: November 21, 2022

Source: Hohenstein