Global Apparel Company, Komar Brands, To Build Manufacturing, Distribution Facility In Bryan County, Georgia

ATLANTA — November 14, 2022 — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.

“Georgia’s world-class ports and infrastructure are a key reason why companies choose to bring their operations to this No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “You can truly make anything and reach markets all around the world from here. I look forward to both Komar’s success in Georgia and the opportunities they will bring to hardworking people in Bryan County.”

Established in 1908, Komar is an industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of sleepwear, intimates, kids, and layering apparel brands. The company manages a diverse portfolio of owned, licensed, and private-label brands. Interested individuals can learn more about Komar at www.komarbrands.com/careers.

“Komar is pleased to be partnering with Georgia to establish this new manufacturing and distribution center, which is an important part of our strategic vision,” said Charlie Komar, president and CEO of Komar. “We are looking forward to breaking ground in the very near future and appreciate all the assistance and cooperation to make this project come to fruition.”

Komar’s new facility will be located at Interstate Centre 3, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site. To earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve.

“Komar is a welcome addition to our existing industry base in Bryan County,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “Our staff sourced this lead at the Georgia Port Authority’s Georgia Foreign Trade Conference three years ago, and we are excited that the work done over the last several years has resulted in such a great project.”

Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Quick Start.

“We’re excited to welcome a well-established company like Komar to Georgia, and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship between the company and community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our consistent economic policy and dedication to speed-to-market solutions have made Georgia a dynamic place to grow. We’re grateful for the strong partnerships between our local communities and the Georgia Ports Authority that make doing business in Georgia easier for companies like Komar.”

Posted: November 15, 2022

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor