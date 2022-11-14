Champion® Athleticwear Rewards Fans By Letting Them Swap Any Hoodie For A New Champion Hoodie … For Free

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — November 14, 2022 — Champion is rewarding fans this weekend with the launch of the inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” on November 19. Fans can “swap” any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a NEW Champion hoodie for FREE at participating Champion stores and outlet locations, just in time for the holiday gifting season.

As the inventor of the hoodie more than 80 years ago, Champion sets the standard for excellence in all hoodies, defining personal style from the sidelines to the streets.

“The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, vice president of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”

The Champion Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or while supplies last. Limit one swap per customer.

To keep up the spirit of giving, Champion is donating all swapped hoodies to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that will turn the hoodie materials into new, unique, handcrafted garments. Champion fans can feel good about doing good, while sporting the only real hoodie that exists today.

Champion’s first-ever Global Culture Consultant, Saweetie, will be the first to swap a pre-owned hoodie in her hometown of Los Angeles at the Champion Heritage Store, motivating fans to follow suit on November 19th.

“I’ve been a fan of Champion since high school when I fell in love with the comfort, style and fit of my first-ever Champion hoodie,” said Saweetie. “As a collector of hoodies, there’s nothing like the quality of a Reverse Weave. I’m excited to be a part of the brand’s Hoodie Swap to help outfit the nation in this iconic staple.”

Participating Champion store and Champion outlet Hoodie Swap Locations: California Louisiana New York La Brea Gonzales Broadway Citadel Niagara Falls Gilroy Massachusetts Riverhead Livermore Newbury Waterloo Wrentham Colorado Lee North Carolina Thornton Nags Head Maine Smithfield Delaware Kittery Outlet Winston-Salem Rehoboth Beach Outlet Michigan Pennsylvania Florida Auburn Hills Hershey Miami Philadelphia Orlando Nevada Sunrise Las Vegas South Carolina Las Vegas North N Myrtle Beach Illinois Las Vegas South Wicker Park Texas Aurora Il New Hampshire San Marcos Rosemont Tilton Outlet Allen Indiana New Jersey Virginia Michigan City Outlet Jackson Leesburg Tinton Falls Outlet Washington Tulalip

Posted: November 14, 2022

Source: CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR