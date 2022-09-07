YesAnd & Kornit Digital Launch Customizable On-Demand Printing Collaboration With Fashinnovation

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — September 7, 2022 — Sustainable fashion brands YesAnd & Kornit Digital (“Kornit”) are teaming up with the leading global platform fostering innovation in the fashion industry, Fashinnovation. This month, the three like-minded companies will be unveiling a revolutionary direct-to-garment printing collaboration.

YesAnd & Kornit Digital are (e)co-creating digital, on-demand printed certified organic blank merchandise, with graphic designs by artists, celebrities, influencers, musicians, fashion VIPs, NGO’s and more. Sharing core values of fashion & innovation & non-toxic, zero-waste production, and the fusion of technology to accelerate impact, this launch represents a cutting-edge and sustainable solution that’s accessible, traceable, customizable, and scalable. By joining forces, this collaboration will educate, engage, and activate both consumers and industry alike.

As Marci Zaroff, Founder and CEO of YesAnd, states, “We are elated to be driving fashion forward with two incredible partners who share my passion and commitment to creativity, connection, community, collaboration, and consciousness. Through the lens of design, and from agriculture to popular culture, we must embrace the intersection of regeneration, circularity, and technology. The time is now.”

The YesAnd & Fashinnovation collection will be launching on September 7th at the Fashinnovation Worldwide Talks where Kornit’s CEO Ronen Samuel will serve as a keynote speaker with a presentation entitled, “Fashion is On-Demand Production for a Sustainable Future” at the event—featuring the best in innovation, technology trends, fashion-tech and digital fashion, including inclusivity and diversity, gamification, entrepreneurship and experimentation, along with fashion sustainability. An in-person cocktail reception will follow from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Spring Studios in New York City.

The brands will be showcasing unique YesAnd organic blank styles in-person, available for bespoke on-line purchasing—with inspiring graphics designed by the Fashinnovation art team. The founders of the collaboration, Marci Zaroff of YesAnd, and Jordana Guimaraes from Fashinnovation, will be joining the stage to empower attendees and viewers to wear the change we all wish to see in the world.

“We at Fashinnovation have a strong belief that the fashion industry must walk side-by-side with innovation, in order to ensure a sustainable future. We are thrilled for this collaboration with YesAnd and Kornit, as we hope to set an example when it comes to the power of unity. In our minds, it’s not about a person’s wins, but rather it’s about our collective progress,” said Jordana & Marcelo Guimaraes, Founders of Fashinnovation.

Debuting the first of their brand collaborations with farm-to-print organic merchandise, this collaboration will together minimize waste, water, chemical use, and energy, while celebrating climate action, manufacturing efficiencies, and sustainable innovation—representing a true and timely fashion statement. The brands will be debuting their select blank styles of digitally-printed designs from the initial capsule collection—including the YesAnd Frida Hoodie, Gloria Hoodie Tee, Dominique Tee, and the Samata Dress, with a graphic option aligning the missions of YesAnd, Fashinnovation and Kornit Digital, “Don’t Wear Clothes, Wear Change.”

“This strategic collaboration is an excellent opportunity to showcase the power of on-demand, digital production—and how it can unleash new levels of creativity for designers to fulfill their ultimate visions. It’s also a reflection of the seamless way we are more effectively connecting designers direct to the consumer,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “It is now finally possible to flip the script on supply and demand—not selling what’s already been produced, but producing what has been sold. We are very excited about the possibilities this collaboration will bring.”

Posted: September 7, 2022

Source: Kornit Digital