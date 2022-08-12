True Classic Completes The Whole Outfit With New Chinos Collection

LOS ANGELES — August 12, 2022 — True Classic, a direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, today announced the launch of its Chinos collection. Starting today, True Classic Chino pants and shorts can now be paired with your favorite True Classic tees and polos.

Following the success of its recent activewear launch and expansion into international markets, True Classic is adding the Chinos collection to its wardrobe. The Chinos collection is an extension of the brand’s casual and modern menswear line known for its soft and buttery fabrics, intentional fit, and versatility.

The new collection includes pants and shorts in five colorways, ranging in sizes from 30-42. The pants ($49.99) and the shorts ($32.99) are versatile and can easily be dressed up or dressed down, letting men easily transition their style from day to night. Thoughtful utility features include side entry pockets and a back button pocket.

“As we continue to expand, men’s comfort and confidence remain at the forefront of everything we do,” said Ryan Bartlett, True Classic’s co-founder and CEO. “We are constantly looking at men’s fashion and how we can make it better, while keeping it affordable.”

True Classic’s new Chino collection is now available for purchase at www.trueclassic.com.

