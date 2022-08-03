Texon To Unveil Latest Insole Innovation Made From 100% Recycled Content At Lineapelle

SALTBURN-BY-THE-SEA, CLEVELAND, England — August 3, 2022 — Texon will unveil a new product at Lineapelle this September – its first insole made from 100% recycled content. The insole, which is manufactured using a special fusion-bonding technology that removes the need for chemicals or water, can be supplied in net form to reduce waste, making it a game-changing sustainable solution for strobel applications.

Further details of the insole will be revealed at the show in Milan, where Texon will be celebrating 75 years of sustainable innovation. As well as showcasing new additions to its product portfolio for the footwear, accessories, and apparel industries, Texon will also be highlighting some of its more established, heritage components, which form the backbone of shoe construction for many world-leading brands.

Reinforcing the strength of Texon’s sustainability credentials*, products on display at Lineapelle will include:

ProWeave – a unique, patented, jacquard weaving technology that makes it possible to seamlessly integrate functional and design weaving into a single upper with the option to use recycled yarns – which is already proving popular with big brands

Halo heel counters, which contain 50% recycled content and are supplied net, meaning there is zero waste

Reform 2.0 heel counters, which build on the legacy of Texon’s original closed-loop solution and now contain up to 66% sustainably sourced content

Sportflex Eco & Bio toe puffs made from a minimum of 63% sustainably sourced material

Kabru – certified to GRS standard these cleverly designed insoles have a cushioned strobel that enables foam-free construction; plus, their one polymer design ensures recycled content (currently 83%) and high recyclability

Verde – a new biodegradable cellulose material that contains up to 90% bio-based content. Lightweight, tear resistant and easy to handle, Texon’s latest circular solution can be used in a variety of fashion and homeware accessories

Vogue – certified by The Vegan Society and a popular, versatile alternative to leather, this washable cellulose solution can be printed, laminated, coated, or screen-printed to suit specific requirements.

In early July it was announced that Texon had been acquired by Coats – the world’s leading industrial thread manufacturer. Commenting, Bryan Whitfield, Group Sales Director at Texon, said: “We’re only just past the halfway mark in 2022, but this has already been a landmark year for the business. As we celebrate 75 years of sustainable innovation at Texon, we are excited to become a part of Coats Group. The acquisition brings together two world-class businesses to create a sustainable, value-adding partner for our customers. We look forward to marking all of our recent milestones at Lineapelle and unveiling our latest product innovations.”

Visit Texon at Lineapelle from 20 to 22 September at FieraMilano Rho in Pavilion 24, Stand #C7-9 and D8-10.

Posted: August 3, 2022

Source: Texon