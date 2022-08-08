Kohl’s Partners With The Buffalo David Bitton Brand To Introduce Premium Denim For Customers

MILWAUKEE — August 5, 2022 — Today, Kohl’s has announced a new partnership with Buffalo David Bitton, which is owned by Iconix International, to bring premium and responsibly-made denim styles to customers just in time for fall. Available through January, 2023 in over 600 stores and online at Kohls.com, Kohl’s brings Buffalo David Bitton, a leading denim brand celebrating its 50th anniversary, to customers with styles and fits for men and women. The addition of the Buffalo David Bitton brand comes as Kohl’s continues to diversify and bolster its denim assortment with premium and style-led offerings for the casual lifestyle.

“Buffalo Jeans is the perfect addition to our denim lineup this fall as we look to provide more offerings that support our customer’s evolving casual lifestyle,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. “The brand’s focus on creating craftsmanship-quality denim with unprecedented style is the perfect complement to our existing and new denim brands. We know our customers will love Buffalo Jeans’ assortment of premium denim in today’s latest styles, and will naturally become wardrobe staples this fall and winter.”

Founded in 1972 in France and made famous in Canada, Buffalo David Bitton is a denim brand that has become a canvas for individuality and outspoken style. The brand offers perfect fits, the finest fabrics, and timeless washes. Styles available at Kohl’s include straight and slim leg for men, as well as wide leg, bootcut and mom jeans for women. The assortment also features other apparel including shackets for women and tops for men.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Kohl’s to bring Buffalo Jeans to millions more customers across the country,” said Brent Unger, executive vice president of Centric Brands. “At a time when men and women are looking to fill their closets with fewer, but more quality wardrobe staples, Buffalo Jeans provides the perfect pair of denim with premium fabric, fits and washes that can be dressed up or down depending on the day. It’s the type of clothing item people will wear weekly and we’re excited that more Kohl’s customers will have the opportunity to experience the difference of Buffalo Jeans.”

Buffalo David Bitton is joined by the newly announced Levi’s SilverTab collection to create an in-store denim destination experience for customers this back to school and fall season. The denim destination will be featured in over 600 stores adjacent to Sephora at Kohl’s in an area designed to showcase new and seasonally relevant brands. It will feature denim and apparel in today’s latest styles and fits from Buffalo David Bitton and Levi’s SilverTab, with sizes ranging from kids to adults.

The addition of the Buffalo David Bitton brand to Kohl’s portfolio reinforces the company’s commitment to evolving its assortments with premium and style-led offerings to support customers’ casual lifestyle. It joins other customer favorite brands including Sephora, Calvin Klein and Draper James RSVP, and builds on Kohl’s robust denim assortment from brands such as Levi’s and Levi’s SilverTab, Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, LC Lauren Conrad, Wrangler, and more.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: Kohl’s