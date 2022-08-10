Finotex Launches New Website

MIAMI — August 9, 2022 — Finotex, a brand identity solutions manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website located at www.finotex.com. Finotex strives for continuous improvement and innovation, which is why it has decided to redesign its entire site with a fresh new look. This new site was made with visitors’ experience in mind, providing them with all of the information they need about the extensive branding solutions they have available.

The site features helpful informational elements such as blogs, certifications and latest trends. The site can even detect a visitors geolocation to provide information of the Finotex production facility closest to them; all while providing easier navigation and a smoother experience throughout. It helps finding the right product and location for your specific branding needs.

Finotex invites visitors to explore the new website. They’ll be constantly updating the site with content that includes helpful information, as well as news and blogs that will keep you up-to-date with the latest trends in the market and new product launches.

Source: Finotex