HUGO BOSS And CWF Extend Kidswear License Agreement To HUGO Brand

METZINGEN, Germany — July 19, 2022 — The HUGO BOSS Group, via its HUGO BOSS Trade Mark Management GmbH & Co. KG, has extended its BOSS Kidswear license agreement with the CWF Group to the HUGO Brand.

The exclusive license covers the design, production, and worldwide distribution of a HUGO Kids collection developed for boys and girls aged 4–16 with a focus on teenagers. The product range offers complete looks, from head to toe. Key products are T-shirts and sweatshirts, elevated with the red label logo or seasonal eye-catching mini-me prints, designed to correspond with HUGO’s seasonal fashion collections for adults. The collection is inspired by style and leisure and includes statement HUGO denim pieces.

’’Our CLAIM 5 Strategy is broad-based, as we want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, brands, and product areas. We are very pleased that with CWF, we have the right license partner on our side to exploit the full potential of HUGO, also in the kidswear business. As the European leader at top of the range, offering luxury children’s fashion under license, CWF has been a long-standing and competent partner for HUGO BOSS for more than ten years. We look forward to extending this successful relationship with the HUGO Kids license” explains Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

’’CWF is honored and proud to reinforce its long-term collaboration with the HUGO BOSS Group, and to launch HUGO Kids as of spring 2023” says Pascal Leblanc, CEO of CWF. “HUGO’s unique positioning and momentum will be a great asset for the development of the new children’s collection. To our group, this collaboration represents a great additional offer for our clients and, ultimately, for the end consumer.”

HUGO Kids will launch two collections per year, starting in December. The products will be available worldwide at the online store hugoboss.com, at online pure players as well as in department stores and children’s stores.

Posted: July 21, 2022

Source: HUGO BOSS Group