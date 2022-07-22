EUROJERSEY Presents The New AW 2023 “FAIRY CORE” Lingerie Collection Made With Sensitive® Fabrics

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — July 20, 2022 — EUROJERSEY’s Sensitive® Fabrics are entering a new season with proposals for eclectic lingerie, a synthesis of a fantastical journey that adds that sense of magic to everyday life. An aesthetic, enchantingly impetuous and happy as fairies in another world, it combines seduction and sophistication through a declination of nuances from the coolest and lunar to the most intense and passionate, interspersed with neutral and earthy tones.

Metallic geometries, chiné floral patterns, and nature-inspired textures combine with theatrical sets and calligraphic artistry for a collection that enhances the most sensual sphere. A true ode to femininity with the new gothic style with a dark aesthetic but equally balanced by that touch of essentiality and attention to detail.

As intangible as a second skin, Sensitive® Fabrics offer breathability, freshness and lightness. Delicate and super comfortable they feature three-dimensional stretch for a perfect fit. Innovative, inimitable and pilling-free, they are the undeformable and irreplaceable fabrics for the pleasure of the wearer, adapting to the body and lending sophistication to every undergarment.

Posted: July 22, 2022

Source: EUROJERSEY