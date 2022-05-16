ISKO Opens Its First Product Development Centre Based In United Kingdom – Creative Room London

LONDON — May 12, 2022 — SKO has opened its first product development center based in London. Creative Room London is a unique and innovative space and the first of its kind in the United Kingdom. It is the latest initiative of Creative Room Services (CRS), a division of ISKO devoted to offering streamlined and simplified solutions for all denim requirements — from fabric to finished garment.

With a focus on sustainable washing and finishing techniques, customers at Creative Room London will be able to work in parallel with experts to achieve their desired denim looks. Together with machine technology partner Jeanologia, it has been able to develop innovative washing and finishing techniques that meet the highest quality and sustainability standards with a significantly lower environmental impact.

The Creative Room London will also be the central point for its customer’s full product development, ensuring the whole process is agile and more efficient. As well as a hub for its customers, Creative Room London will also act as a platform of education and support for the wider denim community, working with local talent and universities to share knowledge and to bring ideas and concepts to life.

“We are delighted to officially launch our Creative Room London and open up this space to both existing and prospective customers, as well as the global denim community as a whole,” said Ertuğrul Konukoğlu, director of Creative Room Services. “Our expertise in this field has given us the ability to revolutionize, shape and educate the industry on the future of denim garment production. Our aim is to offer and collaborate with customers across the spectrum from end to end, offering tailor made approaches and curate long lasting partnerships.”

Posted: May 16, 2022

Source: ISKO