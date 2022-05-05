HanesBrands Names Vanessa LeFebvre President Of Global Activewear

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — May 5, 2022 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, today announced that Vanessa LeFebvre has been named president of global activewear.

In this role, LeFebvre will drive growth in the global Champion brand with a focus on innovation, key markets and new channels.

“I’m thrilled to add Vanessa to our outstanding leadership team as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “Vanessa’s extensive experience, leadership, energy and tenacious desire to win will enable us to build on Champion’s strong momentum and drive long-term global growth.”

LeFebvre has an extensive background in the activewear category, merchandising, e-commerce and retail. She joins HanesBrands from Adidas, where she was senior vice president, commercial, North America, with responsibility for e-commerce, retail stores and wholesale. At Adidas, LeFebvre was responsible for delivering significant growth and profit improvement in North America.

Prior to joining Adidas in 2019, LeFebvre served as President of Lord and Taylor. Earlier in her career, LeFebvre held senior leadership positions and merchandising roles at Stitch Fix, Macy’s, Daffy’s and T.J. Maxx.

“This is an exciting time to join HanesBrands,” said LeFebvre. “The company has iconic brands and a passionate team. I look forward to helping consumers around the world ‘Be Your Own Champion’ as we take the company’s activewear business to the next level.”

Posted: May 5, 2022

Source: HanesBrands