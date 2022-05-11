eVent Fabrics Expands Team In North America, China And Southern Europe

LEAWOOD, Kansas — May 11, 2022 — eVent fabrics®, a provider of high performance all-weather technology, has announced the expansion of its team with new sales team members in North America, Southern Europe and China. The expanded team will increase our reach of the eVent brand across the globe, offering improved service with more local touch points. Joining the eVent sales team is Temo Reyna, Senior Sales Manager, in North America, Lily Li, Sales Manager, in China and Cristian Massignani, Sales Agent, in Southern Europe to serve the company’s current and growing customer base.

“One of our first priorities under new ownership was to grow the eVent fabrics brand by building an experienced global team,” said eVent fabrics President Chad Kelly. “With the addition of three technical sales professionals who have a wide range of industry experience and performance fabric expertise, we are positioned to better serve our partners and offer world-class technology to more brands around the globe.”

In North America, Temo Reyna joined eVent in December 2021 and has over five years’ experience in technical outerwear and seven years’ experience in consultative product development. Most recently Reyna was a Sales Manager with AX Materials, providing performance glove materials to outdoor and professional brands across the globe. Reyna is based out of Sacramento, California and is an avid rock climber, fly fisher, and mountain biker.

Lily Li joined eVent fabrics in China in December 2021 with over seven years of experience in the fabric and textile industry. Previously, Lily was with Concordia Textiles as a Sales Manager where she grew her skills in water repellent and waterproofing treatments, coating, lamination, printing, embossing, and ultrasonic processes. Lily is based out of Shanghai and enjoys being in nature and hiking in her free time.

In Southern Europe, Cristian Massignani joins eVent fabrics this April with over twelve years’ experience working with performance fabrics. Based out of Cornedo Vicentino, Italy, Massignani currently works with ITTTAI Performance Fabrics of Italy, and will be sharing his time and knowledge of waterproof, windproof, protective, and sustainable fabrics with customers across Europe. Outside of the office, Massignani keeps an active outdoor lifestyle and enjoys surfing, cycling, skiing, and mountaineering throughout Italy and around the world.

Posted: May 11, 2022

Source: eVent fabrics