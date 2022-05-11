ARTILECT’s S/S 2022 Collection Features Four-Season Nuyarn Merino Performance

BOULDER, Colo. — May 11, 2022 — ARTILECT, creator of the A/SYS technical apparel system melding the latest in performance with sustainability, introduces its Spring / Summer 2022 Collection. For the latest collection, ARTILECT worked in close partnership with Nuyarn merino wool technologies to develop several new fabrics that push the boundaries of performance, integrate sustainable materials including banana fibers, Tencel and cotton, and offer up to 8x the durability and product lifespan of comparable fabrics. ​ ​

The Spring / Summer line demonstrates the four-season performance of merino, further amplified by the unmatched performance of Nuyarn with 5x faster drying time, 35% more stretch, naturally, 35% less weight, and 50% more durable than comparable merino fabrics. ​

Highlight ranges of the new ARTILECT collection include:

Sprint:

An ultralight, 115gsm four-season merino offered in a technical tee and long sleeve for men and women. The silky smooth and soft fabric weighs nothing, yet offers Nuyarn’s incredible durability, moisture wicking and super fast dry times, matched with integrated reflectivity. Sprint is a slim fit design and an ideal choice for running, backpacking, hiking, mountain biking, and other high-output activities. ARTILECT’s Sprint series is available for women and men in short and long-sleeve tops.

Exposure:

The world’s first fabric made with merino and natural banana fibers, ARTILECT’s 125gsm Exposure range maximizes the unique natural durability, moisture absorption, and protective properties of banana fiber, matched with the incredible benefits of Nuyarn merino technology. Exposure provides UPF 50+ protection, is made with superfine 18-micron non-mulesed Australian merino, and is spun in an Oeko-Tex facility. The Exposure is available for women and men in a Tee and Hoodie.

Utilitee:

ARTILECT’s 150gsm CoolYarn is a unique merino / Tencel fabric that takes all of the natural benefits of merino wool and supercharges it for Spring and Summer with Tencel, a natural fiber derived from the wood pulp of responsibly farmed eucalyptus trees. Tencel is naturally cooling and odor-resistant, providing superior warm-weather comfort, moisture management and durability. ​

Artilectual:

In the never-ending quest to find the perfect tee and sweatshirt comes a world’s first from the ARTILECT Studio: Transcendent. Used throughout the Artilectual line of tees, crews and hooded sweatshirts for women and men, Transcendent is a 100% natural Nuyarn merino and BCI-certified cotton blended fabric that exhibits the ultra-soft hand of superfine merino wool with the density, body and drape of cotton.

ARTILECT’s new Spring / Summer 2022 collections are available at specialty retail and online at https://artilect.studio.

Posted: May 11, 2022

Source: ARTILECT