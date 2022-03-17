Naia™ From Eastman Releases Industry Loungewear Insights

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — March 17, 2022 — The global pandemic has driven consumer preference for comfortable loungewear, and the latest research conducted by Naia™ from Eastman proves it is a trend with staying power.

When surveyed, 78% of women in the U.S. and Europe selected comfort as their top priority when selecting loungewear. Other findings show 74% of respondents dressed more casually at home and 66% are also choosing to dress more casually outside of the home.

Consumers also want more comfortable fabrics and more versatile loungewear and will likely purchase more loungewear items in the future. The survey results showed 61% of women investing in more casual clothing, with 44% reducing the amount of formal clothing in their wardrobes. They also prefer more sustainable loungewear with new and different fibers and would like brands to offer more of those options.

The study also highlighted a satisfaction gap among consumers who wanted better loungewear comfort, fit, quality, drape and durability. With Naia™, Eastman aims to collaborate with brands to fill this gap and help them enhance the consumer shopping journey. Further research insights are available for download at info.eastman.com/loungewear.

“Loungewear has become the must-have item in every woman’s closet,” said Ruth Farrell, marketing director of textiles for Eastman. “Our insights aim to help brands understand how today’s consumers define comfort and sustainability with regards to loungewear. With two-thirds of consumers wanting more sustainable options in their loungewear fibers, Naia™ is perfectly positioned to help our value-chain partners create comfortable, quality, sustainable loungewear that is accessible to all.”

Available as both a filament yarn and a staple fiber, Naia™ Renew cellulosic fiber is inherently soft, is quick drying and has reduced pilling properties. It blends well with other eco-friendly materials, such as modal and recycled polyesters, to produce sustainable fabrics for everyday garments — including tops, dresses, jumpsuits, twinsets, t-shirts, comfy pants and sweaters.

Naia™ Renew is produced from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% hard-to- recycle waste materials*, which would otherwise be destined for landfills or incinerators, with a low carbon footprint in a closed-loop process where solvents are safely recycled back into the system for reuse.

*NaiaTM Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste materials through mass balance accounting.

