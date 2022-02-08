JCPenney Launches The Mutual Weave™ Lifestyle Brand For Men

LEWISVILLE, Texas — February 8, 2022 — Today, JCPenney re-energizes men’s casualwear with Mutual Weave™, a thoughtfully crafted lifestyle brand inspired by one of America’s most loved and versatile staples – jeans.

Men will appreciate the simplicity of achieving laidback everyday looks at a great value. Mutual Weave apparel is defined by:

Sturdy construction with denim that feels—but never looks—lived-in;

Purposeful yet uncomplicated details that create the perfect finishing touch;

Durable, quality materials that give men just the right fit throughout every wear;

Vintage-inspired washes that are both trendy and timeless; and

Inclusive range of fits and sizes so every guy can build a wardrobe of go-to casualwear.

The Mutual Weave brand was developed by JCPenney designers with a vision to create lifestyle pieces that felt custom but were built for any activity. The resulting lineup bridges contemporary and traditional looks, helps men express their style in an approachable way and displays the extra care put into the brand of casualwear from head to toe.

Look-Good, Feel-Good Brand for Every Man

JCPenney is democratizing denim and casualwear with the Mutual Weave brand. Men of every size, fit and ability can enjoy the brand’s workwear-inspired designs paired with long-lasting essentials. Denim, tees, button-downs, knits, casual jackets and shoes are available in sizes from XS-5XLT, including in adaptive styles.

The Mutual Weave brand adds to JCPenney’s already expansive collection of brands designed with inclusivity in mind. J. Ferrar®, Stafford® and St. John’s Bay® offer adaptive and big & tall options for men, while Stylus® also offers big & tall sizing. Additional adaptive for young men can be found in Arizona Jean Co.®

Fitting Addition to the Men’s Private Brand Portfolio

The JCPenney men’s department is a one-stop destination, featuring both sought-after national names and distinct labels available exclusively at JCPenney. The Mutual Weave brand is part of the growing portfolio of quality private brands and rounds out JCPenney-designed offerings across men’s categories.

“Customers turn to JCPenney and our collection of private brands for great quality and value to meet their varied needs, from business formal suiting to workout clothes,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney. “We introduced the Mutual Weave brand to meet men’s expectations for well-made casualwear crafted for every day and any adventure.”

Customers can now shop the Mutual Weave brand exclusively on jcp.com and in 600 JCPenney locations, with expansion to all stores planned this year.

Posted: February 8, 2022

Source: JCPenney