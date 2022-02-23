Coloreel Closes A New Deal Of An Eight (8) Multi-Head Unit To Bond Factory In Italy

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — February 23, 2022 — Coloreel, with its unique technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand for more sustainable and creative embroideries, announces the sale of an eight (8) multi-head unit in Italy to Bond Factory, a prestigious Italian manufacturer of high-end apparel to the European fashion and textile industry, and part of the Dyloan group.

Following on from the establishment of a very successful partnership agreement with Dyloan subsidiary D-house in Milan in Autumn 2021 where Coloreel has one unit, the collaboration between D-house and Coloreel is now firmly consolidated with the installation of a production line of an 8 multi-head Coloreel unit inside Bond Factory, the manufacturing hub of Dyloan. The sales is done in collaboration with Coloreel’s new distributor in Italy, Technoprogress.

Sven Öquist, VP Sales at Coloreel Group AB, comments:

“Bond Factory is a leader in textile decoration towards the European fashion and textile industry, and I am very happy they decided to invest in Coloreel. The installation enables Bond Factory to meet the fast-rising demand for our more environmentally friendly and creative embroideries. We also see this as a great start for our Italian distributor Technoprogress and we look forward to capturing the large Italian market together with them.”

Loreto di Rienzo, technology spokesperson and co-owner of Dyloan and Bond factory, comments:

“We are really thrilled to have Coloreel as part of our set-up of responsible, innovative technologies in the Bond factory. It gives us the manufacturing capacity to provide a more responsible and creative service to our customers. We are proud to be pioneers in the Italian market. It is a key step in our mission to provide cutting-edge sustainable and creative technologies and solutions to our customers. It’s a natural progress of Dyloan’s and Coloreel’s partnership and collaboration.”

