Wrangler® And Roark Drop Adventure-Ready ‘Out Of Range’ Collection

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — January 13, 2022 — Adventure-ready brand Roark and global denim icon Wrangler® have partnered to release the Wrangler x Roark ‘Out of Range’ collection, a collaboration that captures the courageous and adventurous spirit of the west. The Wrangler x Roark ‘Out of Range’ collection offers adventure ready, premium men’s apparel that blends the ruggedness of western wear with the durability and legacy of Wrangler construction.

The limited-edition drop, spans from high quality denim to waxed canvas, organic cotton and wool blended flannels, sustainable components that exemplify the shared passion of the outdoors and the epic adventures that weave both brands together.

“With 75 years as an American cultural icon grounded in the heritage of the West, our products are tough enough for a life well-lived and defined by moments of bravery and adventure,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “A fundamental part of the western lifestyle is time spent outdoors, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Roark during the holiday season to provide high-quality product for people who enjoy embracing the outdoors.”

The collaboration comes on the heels of Roark’s most recent campaign, The Great Escape, where the brand team spent two weeks exploring The Continental Divide as the first domestic adventure in its portfolio of international exploration. To put the ‘Out of Range’ Collection to the test, Roark brought its multi-faceted crew of surfers, adventurers and ranchers to the dusty backwoods of New Mexico along the historic Continental Divide Trail. Off the grid for over a week, the Roark crew explored the backroads of New Mexico by way of horseback and dirt bikes to connect to the landmark exploration celebrated in Western storytelling.

“Our partnership with Wrangler was born out of a desire to celebrate the American West and deliver a collection that paid homage to classic Wrangler styles with a modern aesthetic twist in line with Roark’s sense of style,” said Ryan Hitzel, Founder & CEO of Roark. “We’re very excited to share an authentic take on elevated western workwear and the amazing journey we had on the Continental Divide via horseback and motorcycle.”

Posted: January 14, 2022

Source: Wrangler®, a Kontoor Brands brand