Columbia Sportswear Company Names Jim Beeman Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand

PORTLAND, Ore. — January 12, 2022 — Columbia Sportswear Company, an innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced it has named Jim Beeman as Vice President, U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.

In this role, Jim will report to Tim Sheerin, Senior Vice President, Global Wholesale, Columbia brand. U.S. Wholesale is a core business for the Columbia brand, and Jim brings a wealth of leadership experience in that area.

“Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct,” said Mr. Sheerin.

“We could not be happier to have a leader of Jim’s caliber join Columbia Sportswear,” said Joe Boyle, President, Columbia Brand. “We’re excited to have his energy and enthusiasm for the outdoor industry at the Columbia brand.”

Posted: January 14, 2022

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company