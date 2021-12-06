Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Chief Financial Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C. — November 30, 2021 — Delta Apparel, Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Simone Walsh as the Company’s Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Deborah Merrill submitted her resignation, but has agreed to continue working with the Company on an orderly transition of her responsibilities to Ms. Walsh through January 22, 2022.

Ms. Walsh, age 49, has most recently served as Vice President – Deputy Controller of Novelis Inc., since September 2020. Prior to that, she served as Chief Accounting Officer, Controller and principal accounting officer of PRGX Global, Inc. from April 2019 to September 2020 and as Vice President – Finance from August 2017 to April 2019. Ms. Walsh worked as a consultant for Steele Consulting from October 2016 to July 2017 leading a tax and divestiture process for certain operations of Cable & Wireless Communication Limited to a U.S. public company. Prior to that, Ms. Walsh served as the Senior Director – Finance, Home Services for The Home Depot, Inc. from January 2015 to April 2016 and as the Senior Director – Tax from 2012 until 2014. Ms. Walsh has also held other leadership and senior financial positions with various other companies and began her career as a public accountant, working at both Ernst & Young and Deloitte. Ms. Walsh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Wollongong (Australia) and a Master of Business (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Technology Sydney (Australia). Ms. Walsh is both an Australian and British Chartered Accountant.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted to have Simone join our team. She has extensive expertise in accounting, finance, operations and global strategy. In addition, her international business experience combined with a deep understanding of tax strategies will be of great benefit to propel the Company in its continued growth and profitability.”

Mr. Humphreys commented, “On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to thank Deb for her dedication and valuable contributions during her 23-year career at Delta Apparel. Deb has played a significant role in improving our financial and operational performance. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and are pleased that she will remain with the Company into 2022.”

The Company and Mr. Humphreys have agreed to extend the term of his existing employment agreement through the filing of the Company’s fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and have agreed to enter into a formal amendment in the near future.

