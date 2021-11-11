YKK Europe Announce The Development Of A New Zipper With Both Stainless-Steel Slider And Open Parts

RUNCORN, Cheshire, England — November11, 2021 — YKK Europe are pleased to announce the development of their new zipper with both Stainless-Steel slider and open parts. Available from all YKK offices, zippers with this slider can be used in various industries like boat building, sail making and industrial laundry.

The stainless-steel slider and open parts contain molybdenum, forming an alloy which drastically enhances corrosion resistance, especially for more saline or chloride-exposed environments

This type of Stainless Steel is used in many industrial applications involving processing chemicals as well as in high-saline environments such as coastal regions and outdoor areas where de-icing salts are common, making this coil zipper stronger, more sustainable and longer lasting. The slider is replaceable.

Posted November 11, 2021

Source: YKK Europe Ltd