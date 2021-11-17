Polyprint, Direct-To-Garment Printer Manufacturer, Announces The Creation Of Polyprint Iberia, In Valencia Spain

THESSALONIKI, Greece — November 17, 2021 — After more than 12 years of partnerships throughout the national territory, Polyprint is now taking a step forward and collaborating with a team of DTG industry experts to establish Polyprint Iberia, which will centralize the brand’s operations in Spain and in regions of Portugal (in collaboration with our existing dealer in the area). This joint venture between Polyprint and Polyprint Iberia is focused on addressing, not only the constantly growing demand for DTG products in these areas, but also on better serving current and future equipment users.

“Our presence in the Spanish market, since 2008, has helped numerous clients start and grow their garment decoration business successfully, relying on the latest DTG technological advances. Polyprint Iberia will allow us to have a closer relationship with our customers by creating an extensive network that will offer Polyprint products, high-quality educational services, ongoing support and short delivery times, anywhere within the peninsula.” states George Benglopoulos, Polyprint’s CEO.

The creation of this new entity demonstrates Polyprint’s commitment to putting customers first by extending its reach. Polyprint’s strategic growth will offer the best possible service to TexJet® DTG printer, and to automatic PreTreater machine end-users. In addition, it will allow us to forge customer-focused business alliances that will streamline our local efficiency.

The Polyprint Iberia team is a highly qualified group of DTG industry professionals. Quique Torró will be heading this team, an experienced technician with extensive knowledge on Polyprint products. “I am really excited about the launch of Polyprint Iberia. We are committed to helping businesses advance by making the most of their DTG equipment. The Polyprint customer community will greatly benefit from this big step.” says Quique Torró.

Customers will be able to find an ecommerce site at www.polyprintiberia.com with the full catalogue of inks and consumables. Numerous guides, manuals and courses will be soon available, for customers to get the most out of Polyprint’s equipment.

Polyprint’s current dealer network will serve its customers as usual. Polyprint Iberia can be reached by email at: soporte@polyprintiberia.com and by phone at: +34 655 255 392.

Posted November 17, 2021

Source: Polyprint