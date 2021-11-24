Canada Goose Names Paul Cadman President Of Its Asia-Pacific (APAC) Division

TORONTO — November 23, 2021 — Canada Goose today announced the appointment of Paul Cadman as President, Asia-Pacific (APAC). In this role, he will oversee all business activities including commercial, financial and marketing across the APAC region, which includes Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“Paul is a trusted brand advisor, having consulted for us for years. His extensive knowledge in the luxury sector and his deep experience in developing brands across the region has provided our team with a valuable perspective,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. “In the past three years, we have built more than a $250 million business in APAC and are encouraged by the long runway of potential for us. Paul’s experience, entrepreneurial nature and regionally-specific industry knowledge make him the best fit for the role as we strengthen our brand presence and further execute against our long-term growth strategy.”

Paul joins Canada Goose with more than 30 years of strategic luxury goods experience, having held leadership positions with global brands including Salvatore Ferragamo, Asprey & Garrard, Bvlgari and Estée Lauder. Most recently, he founded PMC Global Hong Kong Ltd., a strategic management and business consultancy focused on the luxury goods industry. Cadman also previously held a long-standing role as the Regional APAC CEO at Salvatore Ferragamo, leading the brand in the APAC region through its expansion and key business achievements.

“Throughout my career in the luxury goods industry, I have learned how to drive success and quality growth across the globe. I have long admired Canada Goose’s authentic heritage, functionality and its persistent innovation,” said Cadman. “There is so much enthusiasm for Canada Goose and I look forward to further elevating the brand and business in the APAC region.”

This announcement comes as Canada Goose continues to build and deepen its business across the entirety of Asia-Pacific, including its recent store openings in Harbin, Nanjing, Ningbo, Beijing, Taipei and Macau.

Posted November 24, 2021

Source: Canada Goose