Lectra Releases Zero-Buffer Cutting Solution For The Footwear Industry

PARIS — October 26, 2021 — Lectra has announced the launch of its latest cutting solution for the footwear industry: VectorFootwear iP6. Benefiting from the company’s 45 years of footwear manufacturing experience, the new addition to the VectorFootwear range combines breakthrough cutting equipment innovation and specially designed consumables to achieve zero-buffer cutting on a wide variety of athletic footwear materials.

This will enable manufacturers to achieve significant material savings. Each millimeter of buffer reduction translates to a one percent reduction in fabric consumption.

While die presses are used in many footwear production facilities, dies cannot provide the speed and flexibility necessary to manage the increasing array of styling in this market. Implementing a digital production process or expanding/improving an already existing one is key for footwear manufacturers that would like to become the supplier of choice for the world’s top athletic footwear brands.

Sustainability is also driving change in the footwear industry. Consumers’ purchasing choices reflect their growing concern for the well-being of the planet and the workers that produce their footwear.

Lectra developed VectorFootwear iP6 to help footwear manufacturers respond to consumers’ new buying behavior with a digital, Industry 4.0-compliant production process. The new solution was developed to cut a wide array of textiles traditionally used in the footwear industry (mesh, foam, etc.) as well as non-traditional, more sustainable textiles, such as recycled materials. Lectra’s R&D teams devoted three years to developing the technology required for zero-buffer cutting, which will enable footwear manufacturers to minimize material waste and adhere to brands’ and consumers’ increasingly strict sustainability requirements. Low power consumption technology and durable consumables made from recyclable plastic will also enable companies to minimize their carbon footprint.

VectorFootwear iP6’s integrated laser scanners ensure worker safety and adhere to the highest security standards, including the European Directives 2006/42/CE, 2014/35/UE, 2014/30/UE, as well as North American standards such as UL 2011 and CAN/CSA C22.2 #73-1953-R2013.

The use of continuous conveyor advance while cutting not only increases productivity but it also provides a smoother offload flow which ensures that bundlers aren’t overwhelmed with too many pieces at once.

Constant, real-time control of the cutting equipment is integral to VectorFootwear iP6’s ultraprecise cutting. The specially developed blades enable companies to achieve the highest quality standards for even the smallest pieces and the most complex shapes.

VectorFootwear customers can use Vector Dashboard, a cloud-based application, to monitor Vector equipment through daily key performance indicators and support continuous improvement initiatives. Thanks to centralized data, customers can identify key areas of improvement, focus on value-added activities and speed up the decision-making process.

“Lectra is committed to helping athletic footwear brands and manufacturers respond to a quickly changing industry. Our ongoing research investments are key in allowing us to develop sophisticated solutions that respond to our customers’ challenges, support their continuous improvement initiatives and help them improve their operational excellence. With VectorFootwear iP6, we provide our customers with the technology and expertise they need to meet their customers’ demands,” stated Céline Choussy, chief product officer.

Posted October 26, 2021

Source: Lectra