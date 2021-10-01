EXPO PRODUCCIÓN® Announces New 2022 Dates

MEXICO CITY — October 1, 2021 — Tarsus México and Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo) announce new dates for the sixth edition of EXPO PRODUCCIÓN. The show will now take place November 16-18, 2022, at Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City.

The organizers are committed to providing a safe, sanitary, and professional event while maintaining the quality that defines EXPO PRODUCCIÓN. The new dates will allow the organizers, all participants, and the industry more time to plan due to the pandemic situation in many countries and its travel restrictions to attend the event.

The power of being face-to-face is essential for developing successful and strategic business relationships and the organizers are prioritizing the well-being of all participants. Our commitment is to assure a strong event with an important local and international participation.

EXPO PRODUCCIÓN has become a leading international exhibition and conference which includes textile engineering, production management, design, and marketing, as well as the development of new products, technologies, and research of the production chain of the clothing, textile and fashion industries, home textiles and technical textiles directed to all Mexico and Central America professionals within these industries.

This biennial show will present its 6th edition, November 16-18, 2022, at Centro Citibanamex, in Mexico City, facilitating a bigger event that will allow exhibitors to showcase their latest machinery, equipment, technology, parts, products, and supplies for the apparel, home and technical textiles industries. The exhibition also includes a comprehensive conference program lead by experts in the industry. After this edition, the event will continue in even years with the 7th edition taking place in March of 2024.

Tarsus México and Exposition Development Company, Inc. thank all the exhibitors, speakers, associations, authorities, educational institutions, attendees, and media who continue to support EXPO PRODUCCIÓN and recognize the value this world-class event provides to the Mexican and the Central American textile industry.

Posted October 1, 2021

Source: Tarsus México / Exposition Development Company, Inc.