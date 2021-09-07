VF Corp. Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board Of Directors

DENVER — September 7, 2021 — VF Corp. today announced that Veronica Wu has informed VF of her decision to step down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Wu’s decision to step down from the board was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices.

Wu was appointed to the VF board of directors in March of 2019.

In connection with Wu’s stepping down, the size of the VF Board will be reduced from 12 members to 11 members until a new director is identified.

Source: VF Corp.